EAST LANSING – For true freshman tight end Adam Berghorst (6-6, 260), his first year in the Michigan State football program has played out much differently than he anticipated it would when he arrived on campus last summer following his senior year at West Michigan’s Zeeland East, where he was two-sport standout in football and baseball.

When Berghorst signed with Michigan State, he had little inkling that he’d earn his first letter in the Spartan program playing a position other than the one he was recruited to play.

“I played a little bit of tight end my junior year and none my senior year, so most of it was completely new to me,” said Berghorst, who totaled 72 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss playing his primary position of defensive end as a high school senior. “It’s been a great experience, a lot of learning. The older guys have helped me out a lot and it was really cool playing in games at Michigan, and getting a decent amount of playing time against Rutgers.”

Having already logged snaps in games against Michigan, Rutgers, and Maryland, Berghorst can play in Michigan State’s bowl game against Wake Forest without burning his redshirt. But even if he were at the four-game threshold after which redshirting is not an option, Berghorst might have still been in the tight end playing group for the Pinstripe Bowl due to the lack of depth at the position.

Berghorst’s future in the Michigan State appears to be at tight end. A return to defense, however, has not been ruled out.

“For the last month, I’ve just been repping at tight end,” Berghorst said. “The coaches told me after the year is over, we’ll discuss what we’re going to do.”

Berghorst has no position preference moving forward other than to play where he can make the biggest impact at the earliest juncture of his career. Coming into the his freshman year, it appeared that Berghorst was well on his way to developing into a promising defensive end. Throughout training camp, Michigan State coaches from head coach Mark Dantonio, to defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, and defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough were raving about the frame, athleticism, and upside of the rangy d-lineman from West Michigan.

Berghorst repped exclusively at defensive end during fall training camp, and did not transition to tight end until the season was underway. With little practical experience at the tight end position, it seemed unlikely that Berghorst would see appreciable playing time on offense given the complex dual responsibilities of blocking and receiving at tight end.

Depth at tight end took a hit in mid-October when journeyman Noah Davis entered the NCAA transfer portal. Losing Davis made the Spartans scary thin at tight end, but not thin enough to throw Berghorst into the playing group at tight end given the availability of veterans Matt Seybert and Matt Dotson, as well as contributing redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison.

All of that changed, however, when Dotson was lost for the remainder the season with an Achilles injury in an early November loss to Illinois. Berghorst made his collegiate debut on the road at in-state rival Michigan the very next week.

Since making his collegiate debut, Berghorst has been fighting to attain functionality at tight end. It hasn’t been easy, but the promising freshman has embraced the challenge and made steady progress.

“Everything was spinning the first week,” Berghorst said. “I met a lot with coach (Mark) Staten one-on-one and we started off with the basics, and then we went from there. It was difficult because you’ve got to know the runs and the passes. I feel like once you get certain things down, a lot of stuff goes off that.”

Berghorst has the basics of the tight end position down, according to Seybert, who leads Spartan tight ends with 26 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s handled it very well,” Seybert said. “He started off not knowing very much. As the year has gone on, we’ve put a little bit more on his plate each week. He’s picked it up very well. He’s a really good dude with a good head on his shoulders and he is going to be problem for people.”

Senior quarterback Brian Lewerke has a similar assessment of Berghorst’s evolution from a raw converted defensive end to contributing tight end.

“When he first got over here, he didn’t really know anything about offense, but he is starting to figure it out,” Lewerke said. “He came in as a d-end and wasn’t really switched to tight end until the start of the season, so he has played really well.”