Four things we learned during MSU's victory at Minnesota

Four things we learned during Michigan State’s 75-67 victory at Minnesota on Wednesday.

These aren’t necessarily the four biggest things we learned, but they are four of my favorites:

1. Tyson Walker found a sweet spot between looking for his own offense and running MSU’s.

It didn’t result in a great assist/turnover ratio for him, but Walker was more of a balanced triple-threat performer in this game than has been the case earlier in the season.

“Tyson Walker is getting better every game, making plays,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “The last three games, I thought he was getting better, better and better. Other than the four turnovers, I thought he had a hell of a game.”

Walker scored MSU’s first six points, with a driving and-one, and a second-chance 3-pointer from the top of the key.

Later, he nailed a triple to give Michigan State a 20-15 lead over 6-foot-7 power forward Jamison Battle, capitalizing on a one/four switch off a ball screen. That 3-pointer was a big answer to a Gopher triple which had cut the lead to 17-15, the closest Minnesota would get for the rest of the game.

“Everybody has been preaching to me to be more aggressive so I had a couple of shots that I had to take, so I just took them,” Walker said.

When Walker had a bigger man mismatched on him, it was good to see him wave off a ball screen and go to work on the bigger, slower defender by himself, calmly sinking the trey.

Walker is shooting 75 percent from 3-point range on the year (9-of-12). No one remains over 55 percent for the year, and 45 percent is an outstanding clip. So he has some misses coming. But his excellent long-range shooting from the point guard position, when combined with his ability to drive and deal, is likely to become more and more of a team strength.

2. Turnovers remain the bellwether.

Giveaways weren’t a huge problem for Michigan State in this game, but when the Spartans coughed up the ball, the Gophers made key runs. Turnovers prevented this from becoming a mop-up blowout.

In the last four minutes, Michigan State had three turnovers, missed the front end of two one-and-ones and allowed two Gopher 3-pointers. This helped Minnesota cut a 64-50 lead down to 73-67 with :31 left.

But Minnesota didn’t have enough time to ride that late momentum any closer on the scoreboard.

As for the three late turnovers, back-up point guard A.J. Hoggard committed one with a casual ball reversal. This resulted in a dunk at the other end, cutting MSU’s lead to 64-55 with 3:57 to play.

Two possessions later, after a Gabe Brown 3-pointer from the corner, Walker made one of his few mistakes of the night. He dribbled the ball off his knee, resulting in a runout, a foul and a Gopher free throw, which cut it to 67-58 with 2:08 to play.

In the final minute, Minnesota stole the ball from Michigan State freshman Max Christie and went in for a dunk, cutting it to 71-64 with :40 seconds left.

But Joey Hauser, Christie and Walker each went 2-of-2 from the foul line in the final minute to secure victory.

“Once we keep our turnovers down and run, we’re a whole different team,” Walker said.

That’s been the goal for a few weeks now. The Spartans were solid in taking care of the ball in the the first half, but still had relapses in the second half.

3. Malik Hall’s value is expanding.

Hall has been a dangerous outside shooter, a solid threat off the dribble, a good rebounder and a quality defender all year. In this game, Michigan State sent the offense through him when Minnesota briefly went with a zone defense with 5:30 to play.

Michigan State calmly flashed Hall to the high post. He received an entry pass, drew a defender, and dished to Marcus Bingham for a dunk (62-48).

Next trip, Hall again received an entry pass at the high post. This time, he took one aggressive dribble into the lane, and with the defense this time choosing to remain on Bingham, Hall rose up and hit a 10-footer (64-50). Nice.

Hall finished with another double-figure outing, with 15 points on super-efficient 6-of-9 shooting. He was 2-of-4 from 3-point range and had nine boards.

4. Gabe Brown is a hard guard.

Brown is finding ways to put pressure on opponent’s defenses without coming out of his shoes like he was doing at times earlier in the season. He seems to have slowed down a tick, and is making good decisions as to whether to go up with his jumper, when to drive, when to pass.

And Michigan State is finding the proper times to go to him - like his big 3-pointer from the right corner with 3:06 to play.

On that play, Brown set a wedge screen for Hall, and then sprinted to the opposite corner. The wedge screen obstructed Hall’s defender as Hall ran to set a ball screen for Walker on the left wing. This caused the Gopher defense to scramble and communicate while Brown was cutting straight to the opposite corner.

Brown usually gets most of his 3-point shots from the left side of the floor. But on this wedge screen and cut opposite, he became free in the right corner.

Walker found him with a skip pass and the defense couldn’t rotate out on him fast enough.

It was a well-timed, well-executed new wrinkle for an occasional go-to shooter.

“His size is tough,” said Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. “When he’s playing the three, he can jab you and rise up and shoot it. And we just don’t have the size right now. He shot over the top a couple of times. We weren’t pressed up enough.”