Offensive lineman Dasaun Williams has impressed a number of schools around the country with his aggressive play and solid conditioning. The class of 2022 Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy standout is looking forward to getting in touch with more schools and continuing to build relationships as the recruiting process rolls on.

"I have 12 offers now," Williams said. "The schools that are doing a good job with me right now are Virginia, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

"All the Virginia fans are welcoming and they're trying their hardest to get me to commit," he said. "I love that. They're really reaching out. Their offensive line coach always reacts to my messages. We talk a lot too.

"Pittsburgh usually hits my coach up and asks about me," said Williams. "I hear a lot of good things about that.

"Michigan State wants to keep a good relationship with me so they want me to call them like every week or two to talk," he said. "I haven't been there yet.

"Visiting West Virginia was a really good experience," Williams said. "I've been up there twice so far and the last time I got really good vibes. That coach showed us a lot of love. He brought us to his office and we sat in there for a while to talk. I also talked to the offensive line coach. We went to the basketball game and I know they have a lot more fans at the football games but it was still really loud so I know the football games will be crazy."