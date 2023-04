NiTareon Tuggle has risen from a local recruit to one of nation's most highly coveted players in just a matter of months. Today, the four-star trimmed his list of 30 offers down to a top 10 of Auburn, Georgia, Penn State, Cincinnati, Florida, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Oregon.

Prior to releasing his list, Tuggle caught up with Rivals to break down why each of his top schools made the cut.