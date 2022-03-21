Nicholas Marsh saw his recruiting stock go through the roof during a sophomore season that showcased his ability to dominate the competition both physically and athletically. The four-star receiver from River Rouge (MI) has followed-up his impressive sophomore campaign with a number of standout performances on the camp circuit, resulting in continued recruiting momentum and additional offers.

Marsh recently took some time to discuss the latest in his recruitment, visits to Michigan and Michigan State, as well as what to expect from him in the future.