Four-star QB CJ Carr recaps Big Ten visit
CJ Carr had a banner season while leading Saline HS (MI) to a 9-1 record, and a berth in the state playoffs. The sophomore quarterback completed 64% of his passes for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.
Following his trip to Michigan State on Saturday, Carr recapped the game day visit, and gave the latest in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news