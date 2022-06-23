Four-star OT Miles McVay talks MSU; updates recruitment
Miles McVay is one of the most sought-after offensive line recruits in the country for the 2023 class. The four-star is wrapping up a busy month of June that included official visits to Texas A&M, Michigan State, and Oregon. He also took unofficial visits to LSU, Alabama, and Jackson State.
McVay has long been a top priority for Michigan State and Chris Kapilovic. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle camped at Michigan State last June despite already holding an offer, and then returned in the fall to take in a game. He also visited Michigan State for a Junior Day and attended a basketball game. The official visit was his fourth trip to East Lansing.
"I really like the school and I wanted to see what it would be like to a student on the campus instead of just being in the facilities. I got the chance to hangout with the players and talk to them," McVay said. "I obviously had a blast. I got the chance to feel what it would be like."
As for what made an official visit different than other trips in the past, McVay had the following to say:
"You get a chance to actually spend time with the players and get a full scope of the university. You spend two days there so you get the chance to see how it is and actually spend time there so that is the biggest thing," McVay said. "As far as the other times you mainly see the football side. I didn't actually get the chance to see what student life was like before."
He was joined by his father, who has taken all four Michigan State trips with him. Notably, McVay was also joined by his mother who was taking her first visit to East Lansing.
"I think he (his father) really likes MSU. He really respects Coach Tuck and his staff. The staff really puts it all together. They are all very professional and on the same page. That is one thing you like to see and one thing the good programs have," McVay said. "As far as my mom, she loved the campus. She is from the Pacific Northwest, so to be up north is her thing. She loves the cold weather."
When he first arrived in East Lansing, the Michigan State staff already had the first surprise waiting in his hotel room.
McVay, a known fan of Melting Moments, Michigan State staff made sure to incorporate the sandwiches into his visit, stocking his fridge for the weekend. Melting Moments has even reached out to McVay to share their excitement for the four-star's fandom of their product.
"I am a melting moments diehard fan. The ice cream sandwiches are second to none. I really appreciate them reaching back out to me because I support them and I really enjoy the sandwiches," McVay said. "It is kind of cool to be there and get the love from the local brands. It shows what the future could hold if I chose MSU."
"I was blessed. They put a mini-fridge in my room and stocked it up. Let's just say I had a weekend supply."
Food was a common theme on the visit, as the recruits had dinner at Tucker's house on Saturday night. A weekly event put on by Tucker and his staff during Michigan State's weekend official visits in June.
"It was fun. The food at the house was pretty good. I had a blast eating it. I was watching my weight so I didn't eat a lot of stuff," McVay said. "It was fun being at Coach Tuck's house. I got to hangout with some of the OL recruits like PK (Payton Kirkland) and Chase (Bisontis).
"I was whooping them up on Madden. I am officially undefeated on my OV trips. I haven't lost to a recruit yet. I would say right now I am the Madden champ. I give myself that title," McVay told SpartanMag.com.
McVay and another 2023 four-star offensive tackle, Payton Kirkland, have grown close throughout the recruiting process and have discussed playing together at the college level.
"It was fun. Payton and I talk on the phone all the time. We are like one and the same. So, I mean if he decides to go to MSU, we may end up together," McVay said.
He was also able to start a bond with another four-star offensive lineman, Chase Bisontis, who was in town on an official visit, as well.
"I have seen him around," McVay said. "We hadn't really had any conversations before, but this time I talked to him. He is a cool person and I could talk to him."
McVay was hosted by current Michigan State sophomore offensive lineman Dallas Fincher.
"I was with Dallas Fincher, so he showed me around the town. I had a good time," McVay said. "We talked about a lot of stuff. More of like what to do outside of campus and outside of football. I know what the football part of things is going to be like."
McVay and his family have a strong bond with MSU's offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic. McVay spent a lot of time with the position coach over the weekend.
"I think Coach Kap is the same guy all the way around. He was always on business the whole time. He was running around talking to all the o-line recruits and their parents," McVay said. "He did beat me in Tic-Tac-Toe though. I let him win, because you don't want to beat your o-line coach."
"Coach Kap and I broke down film. He kind of worked on me. He pointed out some things we could work on," McVay said. "Working on where my hands are in my stance, getting them a little higher when I am kicking back. Standing a little lower in my set, so it was little minor stuff like that, that I can adjust and work on."
McVay did not spend a ton of time with Mel Tucker on this visit, but he and his father were very familiar with the head coach already.
"I didn't really talk to Coach Tuck too much. We had little conversations. He likes to grab the back of my neck when I am not paying attention. It was a little fun thing. He spooked me one time, I dropped my ice cream sandwich, I was sad," McVay said. "He talks to my dad a lot. They sat on the phone for like three hours talking about taxes. That is something he could never do with me."
After completing his fourth, and most detailed trip to East Lansing, McVay now claims to be quite comfortable with the Spartans.
"I would say I would be real comfortable up there. I really got along with the players and I met some cool people outside of the football team," McVay said. "I feel real comfortable up there. Of course I really like Michigan State, they are building something special up there and who wouldn't want to be a part of that?"
After leaving East Lansing, McVay quickly got on a flight to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to see one of his other finalist in for an unofficial visit.
"It was a last minute thing my dad scheduled. While I was at Michigan State, they asked me to come down there," McVay said. "The history behind the program. I mean, who wouldn't want to go to the best program in college football. They win a lot. Coach Saban produces a lot of NFL players, and Coach Wolf (Eric Wolford), you know he turned that Kentucky o-line into something special. Imagine what he can do with the top recruits in the country. So, that is what I like about Alabama."
The Alabama coaches invited McVay down, with hopes to see him workout and participate in drills.
"Kind of the big reason I was down there was because they wanted me to workout with a little bit. We did drills and I was able to workout. I think they wanted to evaluate me and see how I compared to the other guys out there," McVay said. "I think I showed them a good demonstration. There are some things I need to work on, like when we did a bull-rush drill and I have to get the technique down that Coach Wolf teaches."
McVay was honest about his abilities and the areas that he needed to approve on following a self-assessment of his workout at Alabama.
"I was struggling a little bit," McVay admitted. "I also have to get stronger. Those were the keys I took away from that."
McVay will head to Oregon for his last official visit of June. The four-star is set to arrive in Eugene Thursday evening.
"I can't wait to see Coach (Adrian) Klemm again, the offensive line coach. And I can't wait for my mom to see the place," McVay said. "She is from Washington, so it is right up her ally. I can't wait to see how she feels about it."
McVay tells SpartanMag.com he plans to have a decision the day before his mothers birthday, August 11th.