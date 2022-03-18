Four-star OL Payton Kirkland names his top five & official visits

Four-star Payton Kirkland took another big step in his recruitment today but announcing his top five school. The Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips star offensive tackle named Alabama , Florida , Miami , Michigan State , and Oklahoma his final contenders leading up to his commitment date of July 23rd. Kirkland, who intends to take official visits to all five schools, broke down his finalists with Rivals.com.

Alabama- "I love coach Wolford and the culture he has when it comes to the offensive line," Kirkland said. "I feel like he had the best offensive line in college football last year. He's a very experienced coach. Coach Saban is the best coach of all time so, regardless of if coach Wolford leaves or not, he'll always hire a great coach. I'll probably take my official visit there the third week of June."

Florida- "I was completely blown away when I went there," he said. "I feel like God really told me to put them in this group because I really need to understand that the coaching staff doesn't care about me as a football player, they care about me as a person in general and as a man. That's something I do love and that's something that I'd like to be developed as, as a man. Their official visit will probably be the last week of June."

Miami- "As of right now, Miami is 'Offensive Line U' because they have the most hands on deck when it comes down to the offensive line," said Kirkland. "Whether you're at the bottom of the depth chart or at the top of the depth chart, you're always going to be getting worked with. That official visit will probably be the second week of June."

Michigan State- "It's really the loyalty they have to coach Tucker," he said. "They all trust him a lot and that's something that I like to see. It's the same thing I've seen from Florida. Their official visit is the 17th through to the 19th of June."

Oklahoma- "It really is the relationships and their fire power," Kirkland said. "They're going to have probably the most powerful offense in college football next year. Coach Lebby is there and he's working with an elite group of running backs under DeMarco Murray. Everything's going to fall into place there really soon and I feel like they'll be the next Alabama. That official visit is June 3rd through 5th."