Four-star Nevada 2022 WR Germie Bernard enrolls at Michigan State

Michigan State has added a four-star wide receiver to its 2022 recruiting class, and received a bump in the national recruiting rankings because of it.

Germie Bernard, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star WR from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty High School, confirmed his commitment to Michigan State via social media on Sunday afternoon. He has enrolled at Michigan State.

Bernard is a 5.8 four-star recruit, ranked the No. 6 player in Nevada by Rivals.com.

He had been committed to the University of Washington, giving a verbal to the Huskies in July.

When Washington fired Jimmy Lake as head coach in November, Bernard’s recruitment became shaken loose, and Michigan State was in contact.

However, Washington managed to sign Bernard in December after new head coach Kalen DeBoer retained previous Huskies wide receivers coach Junior Adams on the new staff. Adams had been Bernard’s primary recruiting contact with the Huskies.

After signing day, however, Adams left Washington to take a co-offensive coordinator position at Oregon. SpartanMag.com learned that Bernard sought to get out of his national letter of intent after Adams’ departure from Washington.

On Jan. 2, Michigan State QB signee Katin Houser, a former high school teammate of Bernard’s, hinted that good news was coming for Michigan State on the recruiting front, and continued to indicate that Bernard was an Michigan State target.

On Friday, Bernard officially de-committed from Washington, signaling that he had been released from his national letter of intent.

Bernard de-committed with the following statement on social media:

“I would first like to thank God for blessing me over these years and through this process of recruiting. I would like to thank Coach Peterson, Coach Bush, Coach Lake and Coach Adams for giving me an opportunity to play at a greeat program. I want to thank them for being great mentors in my life. I would like to thank the rest of the staff and faculty for everything they did for my family and we truly appreciate it. Big thanks to Coach DeBoer and his new staff for taking care of me for the short time they knew me. I wish nothing but the best for the program and the staff. With that being said, I will be de-committing from the University of Washington, please respect my decision.”

Houser and Bernard have continued to have a close friendship, despite Houser’s departure from Liberty High to attend St. John Bosco Prep in Anaheim, Calif. for the quarterback’s final two high school seasons. Their friendship played a role in MSU’s ability to recruit and sign Bernard.

The addition of Bernard to the Michigan State recruiting class strengthens what had already been a good group of wide receiver signees for the Spartans.

In December, Michigan State signed three-star WR Jaron Glover of Sarasota, Fla., three-star WR Tyrell Henry of Roseville, Mich., and high three-star WR Antonio Gates Jr., of Dearborn, Mich.

With Bernard added to the group, Michigan State’s recruiting class has jumped to No. 19 in the Rivals.com rankings and No. 5 in the Big Ten.

With Bernard signed, Michigan State has five four-star prospects in its 23-man recruiting class for 2022.