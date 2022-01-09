Four-star Nevada 2022 WR Germie Bernard enrolls at Michigan State
Michigan State has added a four-star wide receiver to its 2022 recruiting class, and received a bump in the national recruiting rankings because of it.
Germie Bernard, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound, four-star WR from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty High School, confirmed his commitment to Michigan State via social media on Sunday afternoon. He has enrolled at Michigan State.
Bernard is a 5.8 four-star recruit, ranked the No. 6 player in Nevada by Rivals.com.
He had been committed to the University of Washington, giving a verbal to the Huskies in July.
When Washington fired Jimmy Lake as head coach in November, Bernard’s recruitment became shaken loose, and Michigan State was in contact.
However, Washington managed to sign Bernard in December after new head coach Kalen DeBoer retained previous Huskies wide receivers coach Junior Adams on the new staff. Adams had been Bernard’s primary recruiting contact with the Huskies.
After signing day, however, Adams left Washington to take a co-offensive coordinator position at Oregon. SpartanMag.com learned that Bernard sought to get out of his national letter of intent after Adams’ departure from Washington.
On Jan. 2, Michigan State QB signee Katin Houser, a former high school teammate of Bernard’s, hinted that good news was coming for Michigan State on the recruiting front, and continued to indicate that Bernard was an Michigan State target.
On Friday, Bernard officially de-committed from Washington, signaling that he had been released from his national letter of intent.
Bernard de-committed with the following statement on social media:
“I would first like to thank God for blessing me over these years and through this process of recruiting. I would like to thank Coach Peterson, Coach Bush, Coach Lake and Coach Adams for giving me an opportunity to play at a greeat program. I want to thank them for being great mentors in my life. I would like to thank the rest of the staff and faculty for everything they did for my family and we truly appreciate it. Big thanks to Coach DeBoer and his new staff for taking care of me for the short time they knew me. I wish nothing but the best for the program and the staff. With that being said, I will be de-committing from the University of Washington, please respect my decision.”
Houser and Bernard have continued to have a close friendship, despite Houser’s departure from Liberty High to attend St. John Bosco Prep in Anaheim, Calif. for the quarterback’s final two high school seasons. Their friendship played a role in MSU’s ability to recruit and sign Bernard.
The addition of Bernard to the Michigan State recruiting class strengthens what had already been a good group of wide receiver signees for the Spartans.
In December, Michigan State signed three-star WR Jaron Glover of Sarasota, Fla., three-star WR Tyrell Henry of Roseville, Mich., and high three-star WR Antonio Gates Jr., of Dearborn, Mich.
With Bernard added to the group, Michigan State’s recruiting class has jumped to No. 19 in the Rivals.com rankings and No. 5 in the Big Ten.
With Bernard signed, Michigan State has five four-star prospects in its 23-man recruiting class for 2022.
Bernard will room with Katin Houser as an early enrollee. The pair both plan to major in Kinesiology.
THE BOOK ON BERNARD
DeBoer, who had previously spent the last two years as the head coach of Fresno State University, had the following to say about Bernard and the other five players when his new Huskies program signed Bernard to a letter of intent on Dec. 15:
"Germie is a very dynamic player, he is really special. The energy he will bring to the program is exciting. Dynamic guy in the wildcat, running back, punt return, kick returns, everything he does is impressive."
As a player the all around game of Bernard impressed the coach.
"I had written durable. He is a durable player. He plays physically with great balance," DeBoer said. "Most importantly he has a focus about him, a maturity about him. He really understands his goals ahead and the work that it takes."
Getting a late start on recruiting, DeBoer signed five players in December, and Bernard was one of them.
"The top priority was to keep the guys committed, whether they were committed for a long time or local," DoBoer said of Washington 2022 early signees. "We looked for speed and length. I love length. The game is made to be physical and that is what we look for.
"I had zero relationships with any of these guys coming here. You are always skeptical and the relationships we are building right now are at the lowest level. I knew their names and that was it. Their talents all speak for themselves and this core will be good to build around."
COMP'S TAKE
From SpartanMag.com publisher Jim Comparoni:
At 6-foot-3, Bernard enhances his size advantages with the ability to go up and high point the ball with ease.
Bernard has terrific make-you-miss ability for a 6-foot-3 receiver, plus good acceleration and good top-end speed, making him an explosive threat with yards after the catch.
He isn’t a tall, stiff, one-dimensional receiver. His fluidity as an athlete is on display as a punt returner, as well as one-cut explosiveness as a tailback, or a wildcat quarterback.
His instinctive football skills are eye-opening on his highlight tape when, as a QB, he fields a terrible snap with an over-the-shoulder catch, and then eludes the rush to throw a TD pass while on the run. Taking snaps from center won’t be part of his college repertoire but his overall football acumen is immense.
Whether it’s fielding a rolling punt like a baseball shortstop and then accelerating like a track man, or sprinting through the catch-point with a one-handed grab, or blasting press coverage to get separation for a tunnel screen, or high-pointing an interception as a safety, or quick footwork on a release move for a short out route, or bursting off the line of scrimmage for a go route, or his creativity as a wildcat QB in Liberty High’s two-point conversion package, Bernard jumps off the high school highlight film with special talent, as a four-star prospect should.
In terms of familiar comparisons, he is somewhat similar to former Spartan great Bennie Fowler, in terms of his size, frame, speed and open-field running ability, with a little bit of Andrel Anthony thrown in. Fowler was a single wing QB in high school with excellent running ability who had a lot of work to do at the college level to polish and refine his receiving skills, which he eventually accomplished. Bernard is further along with his hands at the high school stage and should develop nicely under Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.