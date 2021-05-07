SpartanMag - Four-Star Friday: 10 new four-stars emerge in 2023 class

“Bowen put the Dallas metroplex on notice after capturing District 5-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors at Denton (Texas) Guyer a season ago, when he amassed 46 tackles and shined in coverage as a hybrid safety that can play back deep or close to the line of scrimmage. Bowen excels at tracking the football with the speed to cover a lot of real estate and the physical tools at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds to run down ball-carriers across the field or cover instinctively in the nickel. He is noticeably physical with fantastic closing speed as he punishes offensive players when given the opportunity. Bowen is due for a colossal 2021 season, with early offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU and Florida State.” - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

Malik Elzy

“Elzy, a receiver from Chicago, was a prospect we noted as just missing out on the initial Rivals100 for the 2023 class that was released back in March. At that time Elzy held just one offer, which had come in his freshman year from Michigan. After playing a spring season in the state of Illinois, though, Elzy's offer list has started to expand. He added offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State and Wisconsin in a 24-hour period last week. Elzy reminds me a lot of former Louisville Cardinals receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, who was just selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.” - Josh Helmholdt, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

Amir Herring (Rivals.com)

“Playing at West Bloomfield High School means college coaches are walking your halls daily during the open recruiting periods. That helped Herring start generating offers during his freshman year. The sophomore now holds offers from schools representing four of the Power Five Conferences. He played left tackle for West Bloomfield this past season but he does not have the length to play that position at the college level. Unless he grows in the coming years, we like Herring much better as an interior lineman, where his technique and agility make him a trusted personal protector for the quarterback.” - Helmholdt

*****

Omarion Miller (Rivals.com)

“The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Miller out of north Louisiana is a dual-sport standout that turned 29 catches into 800-plus yards and eight scores a season ago for North Caddo (La.) High School. Miller is a smooth route-runner that makes plays at all levels of the defense. He excels at high-pointing the football and has fantastic hands and vertical jump. Miller continues to improve as a route-runner and has had an eventful offseason in which he’s continually turned heads along the way, leading into what should be a breakout junior year. Ole Miss, Miami, West Virginia and Mississippi State have all offered and more SEC schools may not be far behind.” - Spiegelman

*****

Malik Muhammad

“Even though Muhammad isn't the biggest cornerback in the world, he's fearless and that has made him one of the better ones in the 2023 class. He likes to play press man coverage on the outside, doesn't mind being on an island, attacks the receiver once the ball is thrown that way and tries to rip it out or knock it away at every chance he gets. Nearly 40 schools have already offered, but Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M are a few to watch.” - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

*****

“Nation isn’t the strongest defensive back out there, but he has good length, technique and impressive instincts. He’s also very fast, so receivers have a hard time getting behind him. Nation can get physical with receivers, but there isn’t a lot to his frame right now. Nation has a long list of offers already, but Georgia, Auburn, Michigan, USC and Oregon are just a few schools to watch.” - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

*****

“Norman is a beast of a defensive lineman with surprising speed and quickness. He plays a little high at times, but he has the strength and size to overpower most linemen. Norman has taken some big strides with his hand techniques since the last time we saw him, and if that development continues Norman could be headed for a pretty high ranking. Norman’s recruitment is wide open right now, but teams like Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M are off to a good start.” - Friedman

*****

“The 2023 defensive end from Phenix City (Ala.) Alabama was a force off the edge showcasing good bend and active hands recently at RCS Atlanta. Parker has long arms (77-plus-inch wingspan, 33.5-inch arms) and quickness rounding the corner, not to mention an impressive arsenal of pass-rush moves and active hands. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is very bendy and twitchy with a good get-off the line. Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia and Auburn have offered so far.” - Spiegelman

*****

Justyn Rhett (Rivals.com)

“I've liked Rhett at numerous events this offseason, and I think he deserves to start in the four-star range. He's a physical cornerback who likes to reroute receivers, likes to stay right in their hip pocket and be a nuisance and then he goes after the ball once it's in the air. By no means is Rhett backing down from somebody, and he has the physical nature to back it up. Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and others are involved early.” - Gorney

*****