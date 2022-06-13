Four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta talks Michigan State official visit
Michigan State hosted Colleyville (TX) Covenant Christian four-star DE Enow Etta on an official visit over the weekend. Etta, who stands in at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, holds offers from all over the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news