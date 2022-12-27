"I'm choosing Michigan State," Thompson said of his decision. "Their coaching staff is very welcoming. It's just a great city and a great school to go to."

In the end, the Spartans' coaching staff and football program made a big impression on Thompson and his family after multiple trips to East Lansing throughout his recruiting process.

Michigan State picked up their third commitment of the 2024 class on Tuesday with Riverdale (Tenn.) cornerback Jaylen Thompson announcing his pledge to the Spartans.

Throughout his recruiting process, Thompson has talked the most with Spartans' secondary coach Harlon Barnett and graduate assistant Gerren DuHart.

"They have great personalities," Thompson said of both coaches. "They will give you advice on anything - life, football, it doesn't matter."

"They said they can really put me anywhere. They said I'm very versatile. That's what they really like along with how lanky I am. They can trust me to play slot or play on the outside. There is a variety of places they can put me."

Thompson's most recent trip to Michigan State's campus was back in October for the Ohio State game.

"It was great seeing a rivalry like that," Thompson said of his gameday visit. "It was a big game. The fans were going crazy, so it was pretty fun. I enjoyed interacting with the coaching staff. I got to see a lot of people that I met previous times when I was on my visits. It was good to see everybody again and see how welcoming they are."

"I feel like I became a better leader. Leading by example. If others see me going 110-percent they are going to jump aboard and go 110-percent, so I'm just leading by example and stepping up as a person in general."

Thompson joins a Michigan State class that also includes three-star athlete Jamari Howard and four-star wide receiver Nicholas Marsh.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANSILLUSTRATED.COM