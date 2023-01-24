Jobe, Hall and Depaepe are early enrollees who are already on campus and taking part in the winter strength and conditioning program, while Thompson signed in December.

Four-star defensive end Bai Jobe (Community Christian School in Oklahoma, originally from Senegal), four-star linebacker Jordan Hall (IMG Academy in Florida, originally from Virginia), four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe (Pleasant Valley High School in Iowa) and four-star defensive end Jalen Thompson (Cass Technical High School in Michigan) were the Spartans included on the list.

The final edition of the 2023 Rivals250 rankings has been released, and four Michigan State players are included.

Jobe was amongst the biggest risers in the rankings in the entire country. He is now ranked No. 73 nationally after previously being listed at No. 170, which is a 97-spot jump.

Hall also saw a significant rise. The three-time captain at IMG Academy moved up 29 spots and is now ranked No. 76 nationally.

Depaepe and Thompson both saw a bit of a decrease in their rankings, but remain firmly in the Rivals250. Depaepe went down four spots to No. 181 and Thompson moved down six spots to No. 222.

Jobe, Hall, Depaepe and Thompson headline an extremely strong, albeit smaller in numbers, 2023 recruiting class for MSU. Those four players, along with some others, each have a chance to become early contributors and future leaders for the Spartans

The No. 1 player on the list, unsurprisingly, is Texas early enrollee quarterback Arch Manning. The full Rivals250 list can be viewed here.