Released Monday afternoon, the preseason top-25 includes four opponents for the Spartans in the top-10 and one more total in the top-25. Additionally, MSU faces one other opponent who is receiving votes in the preseason poll.

Michigan State football is set to kick off its 2023 campaign in just two more weeks when Central Michigan visits Spartan Stadium. The schedule quickly jumps to one of the most challenging in the country just two weeks after that as the first of four AP preseason top-10 teams comes up on the season's schedule.

MSU will face off against No. 10 Washington in Week Three and then travel to take on No. 25 Iowa on the road two weeks later.

Come October, the Spartans will face No. 2 Michigan on Oct. 21 before traveling to take on Minnesota Oct. 28 in Minneapolis. The Gophers are not ranked in the preseason poll, but received six votes.

In the final month of the season, a primetime visit to No. 3 Ohio State awaits on Nov. 11 before another primetime matchup concludes the regular season in Detroit against No. 7 Penn State two weeks after that on Nov. 24.

All together, the Big Ten boasts three top-10 teams in the preseason AP poll and five total ranked teams to enter the season (Wisconsin No. 19). Two other teams also received votes (Illinois, three)

Looking ahead to future members, three of the four teams joining the conference in 2024 also enter the season ranked (USC No. 6, Washington No. 10, Oregon No. 15) with the fourth receiving votes (UCLA, 66).

The full preseason rankings are:



1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Clemson

10. Washington

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Oklahoma

21. North Carolina

22. Ole Miss

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Iowa