Michigan State adds potential plug-and-play LB in Crouch
Former Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch, who has long been rumored a strong lean to the Michigan State football program, publicly acknowledged via Instagram on Monday that he will play for Mel ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news