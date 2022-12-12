Texas A&M transfer and former Katy (Texas) Tompkins five-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye is down to a final four of Cal, Miami, Michigan State and USC.

Adeleye is fresh off of an official visit to Michigan State this past weekend as the Houston-area product will briefly return home before heading to Miami for an official visit starting Tuesday, Dec. 13. Adeleye will finish his week with an official visit to Cal this upcoming weekend, starting on Friday.

USC also remains in the mix for an official visit after Lincoln Riley made an in-home visit with Rivals' No. 8 ranked transfer last week.

Michigan State's momentum and early official visit has been generated as a result of a relationship with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan who worked with Adeleye when Jordan was a trainer in the Houston area during Adeleye's high school years.