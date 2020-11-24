SpartanMag - For Tucker pain, frustration is part of the rebuilding process

East Lansing, Mich. - At the midway point of the 2020 season, Mel Tucker and his staff have a clearer understanding of where Michigan State is in the building process, and what needs to happen moving forward for the Spartans to get back to being contenders in the rugged Big Ten East.

In a pre-pandemic world, roster evaluation would have begun during off-season conditioning last winter. Instead, Tucker has had to tackle much of that evaluation task on gameday.

“We’ve learned about the players, what they can do and can’t do,” Tucker said during his weekly Zoom call on Tuesday, "what they do well, and what they don’t do so well. Typically, you find that out in the off-season conditioning program, which is very rigorous and taxing.

"You really find out about players, their willingness to strain and give effort. To finish and compete. That’s where you start to form your team chemistry. That’s where your leaders evolve.”

And in a pre-pandemic world, Tucker and his staff would have used spring practice as a key part of that process.

“When you have spring ball, you have 15 opportunities over a five-week period of time to practice, to install your schemes on both sides of the ball and special teams," he said. "You see who the guys are that love football, that want to run, that want to hit. That’s when there is a lot more pressure created, and always in the game of football there is pain involved. With pain and pressure, you start to find out about the character of your team and the character of the individual players."

The pandemic upended the process.



"We had an intermittent type of summer where you find out more, but obviously with COVID and some of the protocols, like having to go into quarantine and things like that," Tucker said, "we pretty much needed to wait until we started preseason camp. In those 20-plus practices, we had to find those things out.”

At roughly the midway point of the 2020 season, Tucker and his staff know what they need to do to address problem areas, through player development and recruiting, as well as adding players through the NCAA transfer portal.

“We have a much better indication of who we have in terms of our roster,” Tucker said. “What guys can do. What they can’t do. What they’re willing to do, what they’re not willing to do. Who loves football, who wants to be here. Who loves football, who is on the fence, and who is out. We have a pretty good indication of that now when typically we would have known that coming out of spring ball.”

Tucker is frustrated with the unforced errors and the miscues that have hindered Michigan State in all phases of the game and prevented his team from being the best version of itself through four games. At the same time, nothing Tucker has seen to this point in the rebuilding process has taken him by surprise. And nothing has shaken Tucker’s belief in his plan for rebuilding Michigan State into a Big Ten contender.

“I know what to expect, and there’s a process in place,” Tucker said. “I don’t accept it, but I understand what is happening and what is going to happen. I am not surprised by very much. There is going to be disappointing times, some frustrating times. There’s going to be times when you are totally outraged. There are also going to be times when you can see that things are taking hold. You are always looking for small victories - things you can see behind the scenes that people don’t necessarily see out in the open. Those are the things that we are working to build upon each and every day.”

That doesn’t mean Tucker is tolerant of losing, or the critical errors that often lead to those losses.

“In my world, there is nothing worse than losing a football game,” Tucker said. “Those things are unacceptable to me even though I do understand what goes into winning and losing and why you lose football games. When you turn the ball over, you don’t possess the ball, you don’t control the line of scrimmage. You give up big plays on defense. If you don’t play complementary football and you play a good team, you are going to lose.”