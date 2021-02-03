Football Recruiting Q&A (Feb.3rd)
I’d love to read a top targets roundup for 22 on the defensive side. We’ve talked about the WRs a lot but I think we’re less familiar with the defensive side for 22.-fryest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news