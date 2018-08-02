EAST LANSING - The playing career of Tyson Smith, one of the heroic comeback players of college football in 2017, has likely ended.

Smith, who played cornerback for Michigan State last year - several months after suffering a stroke, has taken a medical disqualification and will not play his senior year for the Spartans this fall, head coach Mark Dantonio announced after the opening practice of the season, Thursday.

“He’s had some other problems health-wise that we’re not going to speak about, but at this point in time it’s in his best interest to not play football,” Dantonio said. “Upon further examination there were some things that he had to be able to do, I guess, from a health standpoint.”

Smith didn’t pass those examinations, and wasn’t cleared to play this year.

“Due to health issues, I will not be able to continue playing as I would like,” Smith said via Twitter on Thursday. “I have had big dreams of playing on TV since a 6-year-old and though my time as a cornerback at MSU has been more than great to me, it is not meant for me to continue playing football.”

Smith suffered a stroke in December of 2016. The stroke went undetected for several days, but severe headaches caused Smith to seek medical attention. After a week of hospitalization and tests, Smith began rehabilitation in the winter of 2017. He went public with news of his stroke via Twitter in May of 2017. Doctors cleared him to return to football in July of 2017.

Smith intercepted a pass in the opening game of 2017 and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown against Bowling Green.

Smith served as a second-string cornerback throughout the 2017 season and saw regular playing time with a Spartans, who went 10-3 and fielded the nation's No. 7-ranked defense. He finished the year with five tackles and started against Maryland.

“Everything that’s good may eventually come to an end, right?” Smith said on his Twitter message to the public on Thursday. “Every end is also a new beginning to hopefully bigger and better things. Sometimes it may even feel like you’re going through hell just to make it to heaven.

“Last year was beyond a blessing to me and my family, both on and off the field. But for some odd reason I knew it would be my last time strapping up and stepping on the field with my dawgs.”

Smith was expected to serve as a back-up this season to Josiah Scott and Justin Layne, two of the top returning cornerbacks in the Big Ten. Instead, Smith will watch from the sidelines.

“He’ll be out here like we’ve done with all of our other (injured) players, he’ll have some kind of role within our program to keep him involved,” Dantonio said. “Right now we’ll have him working as a student assistant with the defensive backs, but he may work recruiting or (work) in the weight room. But we want to keep our guys involved and make sure they have a great experience at Michigan State.”

Dantonio stopped short of saying Smith’s football career has permanently ended. Smith, a psychology major from Southfield, Mich. and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, has made unexpected comebacks in the past.

“I’m not sure on that,” Dantonio said, when asked if Smith’s football career is over. “I just know that right now he’s out for the season.”

Dantonio said the news was received with sadness.

“He’s a guy that worked hard to get back last year,” Dantonio said. “So, it’s tough when guys lose dreams a little bit.”

Smith earned three letters at Michigan State. He played as a true freshman in 2015, making one start in helping Michigan State go 12-2, win the Big Ten Championship Game and advance to the College Football Playoff.

Smith started four games as a sophomore in 2016.

“He’s played for us, started for us,” Dantonio said. “He’s a guy that has been on the field, so he’s got that to carry him through his life."

In accepting a medical disqualification, Smith will stay on scholarship through next year as he pursues a degree in psychology. His scholarship will not count against MSU's NCAA allotment of 85.

“He’s had a great experience, so he’ll move on to other areas in his life," Dantonio said. "He wants to coach so he’ll learn things from top to bottom."