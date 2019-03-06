BAD AXE- Flint Beecher has won 13 straight District Championships in basketball so it was no surprise to see the Bucs back in action in the Regional semifinal at Bad Axe on Tuesday where they came away with a 64-40 win over Millington to move on to the Regional Championship where they will take on Unionville Sebawing (USA) who upset them in the Regional Final a year ago.

On Tuesday night, Terry had an impressive game playing the whole game until the last two minutes when both teams cleared their benches. Terry was quicker than anyone on the court and had a couple easy baskets and got into the lane with ease. Terry along with Ernie Saunders made opened the game up late in the first quarter with a couple dunks and never looked back.

Terry was expected to announce his college decision around Christmas time but decided to delay his announcement where at the time said was because he didn’t want to rush the process. Since then Izzo was in to see him play on December 27th when Beecher played Carman-Ainsworth. Terry is also expected to be in attendance Saturday according to himself.

Besides Michigan State it seems like Iowa State has been Recruiting Terry the hardest where they also had coaches in attendance in December. Terry attends the same school as former Iowa State and current Denver Nugget point guard Monte Morris.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Terry announced his decision soon but I expect it to be after his season is over for high school which will hopefully be with him cutting down nets at the Breslin Center in a couple of weeks.

Terry is a top 50 junior 4 star prospect in the class of 2020.