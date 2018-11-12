We’re still a little over a year away from the early signing period for the 2020 recruits but as the recruiting process seemingly gets rushed further and further every year athletes are starting to narrow in their schools they might attend after high school.

Michigan State did pretty well in the state of Michigan in the 2019 class reviving commitments from eight players in the state including three “four-stars”.

Michigan State hopes to sustain success in the state in the 2020 class but is still in search of their first commit in the the class.

Here are a few guys I expect Michigan State to push for and play a role in their recruitments.

Ian Stewart (Carlson HS)- Was offered in late July and was at Michigan State for the Michigan game. Played QB at Carlson this fall although he’s being recruited as a receiver which makes him a versatile offensive weapon similar to Cody White who played QB at his High School before switching to receiver at Michigan State.

Peny Boone (Detroit King HS)- The #6 ranked prospect in the state (Rivals) has yet to receive an offer from Michigan State but that could change soon. Boone told me that the staff is waiting on a few things before they offer. Boone is a bruising back at 6-foot, 210 pounds that would be a huge get out of power house program Detroit King.

Devell Washington (Bay City Central HS)- Maybe the most visited recruit to MSU recently who was at both the Michigan game and the Ohio State game, Washington is one of the most athletic players in the state and can go up and get balls over Defensive Backs with ease. He has offers from both Michigan and Ohio State which I also expect to be heavily involved in his recruitment as those are really the only other schools he’s visited this fall.

Dustin Fletcher (Flint Carman-Ainsworth HS)- Another Saginaw Valley League prospect, Fletcher might be the most likely to commit in the 2020 class. Brother of 2019 DE commit Mike Fletcher, Dustin is still without an offer but that may change very soon. With MSU missing out on Dwan Mathis in 2019, Fletcher would be an excellent pickup in the 2020 class with a strong arm and mobility and a true “Dual-Threat” Quarterback.

Dallas Fincher (East Kentwood HS)- Another legacy recruit for Michigan State, Fincher’s dad Mark Fincher, played offensive line for the Spartans in the 80’s. Fincher has said that MSU feels like home which is ironic considering that’s where his mother (Katrina) and dad first met. In the Grand Rapids Area now he played on a loaded offensive and defensive line with 2019 Wisconsin commit Logan Brown and Michigan commit Mazi Smith. Also played with highly recruited 2020 DE Bryce Mostella who was quoted saying he could potentially seeing himself as a package deal with Fincher in college.