East Lansing, Mich. - No. 11-ranked Michigan State has scored 38 or more points in four of their five games - a major uptick from the starving offenses of the previous three years.

However, Michigan State has had spats of offensive inconsistency during its five wins this season.

Michigan State didn’t get a first down in the third and fourth quarters of a 23-20 overtime win at Nebraska two weeks ago.

Last week, Michigan State exploded with 42 points in the first half against Western Kentucky, but scored only six points in the second half.

“In the second half, we just need to finish better in the red zone,” said sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne. “We got there a couple of times. We just have to punch it in. I don’t like settling for field goals. That’s something we will have to improve on this week. That’s something we would definitely like to have back from last week.”

So what happened to MSU’s offense in the second half last week?

Basically, Michigan State only had the ball for four possessions in the second half (the fifth possession was a four-minute drill with Michigan State trying to burn clock and not wishing to throw downfield. That resulted in a punt with 1:30 left and a 17-point lead. We will disregard that possession).

As for the other four possessions, Michigan State had two field goals, turned it over on downs once, and punted once.

What stalled each of the four drives in the second half?

Drive 1:

On third-and-21 at the Western Kentucky 47-yard line, Thorne found Jayden Reed on a deep out route at 21 yards, but Reed dropped it.

Michigan State punted.

(Why was Michigan State in a third-and-21 situation? Right tackle A.J. Arcuri was flagged for a personal foul late hit on second down.)

The Takeaway: Reed is a very good player, having a great year. Good play call, good route, good throw. Michigan State executed everything but the catch. Just one of those things. Call it an isolated incident.

As for Arcuri, he graded out better than any offensive lineman in this game, according to Michigan State coaches. The flag wasn’t terribly flagrant. It was a late shove after the whistle. The linemen are coached to shove through the whistle, but he stretched it too far.

Michigan State hasn’t been a terribly penalized team this year but Arcuri has had his share. The Spartans won’t be able to afford these type of penalties against better competition.

Drive 2: Field goal.

Michigan State went 96 yards on 14 plays, driving from its 1-yard line. Much credit for that.