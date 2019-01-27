Roaring back from a 23-point deficit at Purdue on Saturday made Michigan State’s first-half snooze seem avoidable and a bit more bothersome. Michigan State was a half-step slow throughout the first half of a 73-63 loss, giving reason to believe that the Spartans had understandably hit an energy crisis, playing their fourth road game of five, with an injury-shortened playing group, against a quality Boilermaker team, bent on revenge and aided by the full-throttle RPMs of Mackey Arena. Add the fact that it was MSU’s third game in seven days, with a road-road, Thursday-Sunday turnaround - compared to two games in eight days for the home Boilermakers - and some slippage seemed understandable for the No. 6-ranked Spartans. But MSU’s spirited run midway through the second half, anchored by Cassius Winston, showed no signs of tired legs and begged further questions about what went wrong in the first half when Purdue owned all loose balls and was noticeably quicker and more obtrusive on defense. “They’re tired, they’re worn out, but I’m disappointed in my bigs in the first half,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “It was a good effort in the second half. I applaud my guys for that, but Nick (Ward) and Kenny (Goins) really struggled. “There were some effort-related things in the first half. In the first half, we were a joke. We weren’t stepping up on the ball screens. We weren’t doing the things that we did so well at our place. We thought it was more effort-related and maybe it was more fatigue-related. Maybe it was their crowd and they had a little more hip to their hop. "I don’t usually fault our effort, but I just think we were tired and our freshmen got their earful of what it’s like to play in big-time places and didn’t handle it very well.” Purdue (14-6, 7-2 Big Ten) opened with a 19-6 run, extended the margin to 23 midway through the second half before nearly giving it all away during a drought in which it missed eight straight shots. Michigan State took advantage by going on a 24-5 run to cut the deficit to 60-56 with 5:14 to play.

COMP'S TAKE: Purdue was wired, amped and eager to pay back for the Spartans' 77-59 victory over the Boilermakers on Jan. 8. Purdue has won five straight since that night. The Spartans shut down Carsen Edwards in the first meeting, and probably patted themselves on the back a little too much about it, which likely fanned Boilermaker flames for the rematch. Edwards didn't gain personal revenge in this game, but his supporting cast played with physicality and vigor. I can understand MSU's being a quart low on fuel for this game. Izzo gave Winston Tuesday off, trying to save energy for the Thursday-Sunday road games at Iowa and Purdue. Izzo offered Ward a chance to take practice off on Tuesday, but Ward - perhaps admirably, perhaps foolishly - wanted to practice. Izzo thought Ward could have posted harder and played better in this game against Purdue. But Ward has logged a ton of playing time and sprinted all 94 feet hundreds of times already this season, and it's undertandable if his engine is starting to miss. With Joshua Langford and Kyle Ahrens unavailable again, Izzo cut his playing group to just seven. Only six players played more than 12 minutes, a highly un-Izzo-like approach. He certainly doesn't want it that way, but injuries and unready freshmen have left him with little choice. The thin playing group had a negative impact on MSU's defense, rebounding and transition game, as energy reserves were spread too thin for the usual Spartan effort standard. Izzo ideally uses a deep bench to deploy defense, rebounding and running as weapons, but none of those traits were available to him on this night. This game marked the third straight time the Spartans were playing the second-hottest team in the Big Ten. Maryland held that title on Monday, before the Spartans turned back the Terrapins. Iowa held that title on Thursday, then the Spartans stormed back to beat the Hawkeyes. This time, MSU wasn't able to find the gas to finish at Purdue. “They kind of get down six or 20 (in road games) and they have you right where they want you,” coach Matt Painter said, referring to the Spartans’ ability to come back. “You’re nervous the whole damn time. I was nervous till 30 seconds (left).” Michigan State now has five days off until its next game (vs. Indiana on Saturday), but Izzo must find a way to remain in the Big Ten race while avoiding burning out Winston, Ward and McQuaid. MSU has the best, fastest transition game in the country, when all of the parts are available. But that comes at a cost. MSU puts a lot of fast miles on its players legs, and if Ahrens and Langford don't come back soon, the Spartans' blue book value will diminish in February.

STRATEGY BACKFIRES

With Purdue teetering, Boilermaker guard Nojel Eastern, a 50 percent free-throw shooter, was fouled on three straight possessions. He made all six to give the Boilermakers a 71-60 lead with 2:35 left.

The first of those fouls came after a pair of Xavier Tillman free throws cut the lead to 65-60 with 3:19 left. Izzo called for the foul from the sideline. “We did (purposefully put him on the line),” Izzo said. “And give him credit. He made those free throws. He played pretty well. We took our chances." With a defensive stop and a rebound rather than fouling, MSU theoretically could have gotten the ball back, down by five points, and at least 2:50 to play. “We just went with the numbers," Izzo said. "We couldn’t chase them. We just didn't have enough bodies. We were worn out from the three games in seven days and four games out of five on the road. In fairness, we extended ourselves. I’m just surprised that it wasn’t our guards that were bad, it was our bigs. I thought we would do a better job on that.” Said Purdue Coach Matt Painter: “You know if he misses a couple front ends there, you’re in a different position and you have a different feeling.”

WHAT IT MEANS

Michigan State (18-3, 9-1) had three significant winning streaks end — a 13-game streak that dated to November, a 21-game regular-season streak against conference foes and a 12-game road streak in league play. The Spartans (18-3, 9-1) are tied atop the Big Ten standings with Michigan. Surging Purdue is one game back in the loss column. “I never thought anybody was going undefeated, us or anyone else,” Izzo said. “So nothing has changed in our goals.” Izzo conceded that Purdue played better defense, was better in the paint and had a better supporting cast. “The stars didn’t beat us in the first half, the bench did and that’s a great tribute to Purdue and what they’re doing with the development of their bench,” he said. “Our ineptness on the boards was probably the difference in the game. We gave up put-backs in the first half." Purdue out-rebounded Michigan State, 42-33. “The second half, we vowed we were going to play harder,” Izzo said. “We had some moments and then we let go again. “When Nick wasn’t playing good, we couldn’t get it in to him, we just weren’t posting hard enough. Xavier did a pretty good job. Kenny struggled a little bit until late. Cassius tried to put us on his back and what a performance by him.”

STAT PACK

MSU was unable to match Purdue's intensity level for most of this game, especially in the first half.

* Purdue has won four in a row and 12 straight at home. * Preseason All-American Carsen Edwards scored just 14 points. He was averaging 24.7. MSU’s Matt McQuaid did a good job on Edwards again. Edwards’ final 3 points game on free throws when he purposefully shot into McQuaid’s extended, stationary arm. MSU had cut the lead to 60-56 at that point, with 4:45 left when Edwards drew that foul on a three-pointer from the left corner with :03 left on the shot clock. Edwards' free throws extended the lead to 63-56 and MSU never quite had the same momentum. Edwards was 4-of-19 from the field. "You look at the job we did on the two stars and I thought we did a hell of a job," Izzo said. * Winston played 39 minutes, his high for the season in a 40-minute game. He had a team-high 23 points on 7-0f-14 shooting (4-of-7 from 3-point range). He was just 5-of-9 from the foul line. * McQuaid scored 12 points and logged 37 minutes, as Michigan State was without Joshua Langford and Kyle Ahrens again. Langford hasn’t played since late December, due to an ankle injury. Ahrens re-injured his ankle against Iowa on Thursday. He missed two games earlier this month with back and ankle issues. * Nick Ward scored nine points on 4-of-10 shooting, and three rebounds. * Izzo played a seven-man rotation, with only six players seeing more than 12 minutes of playing time. * Michigan State shot just 21 percent from 3-point range in the first half (3-of-14) while Purdue nailed 7-of-17 (41 percent). “We seemed to panic when we got the ball inside,” Izzo said. “The double-team bothered Nick for the first time in awhile. “The slippage in the first half bothers me because that’s a little bit of a character check there, but in fairness (Aaron) Henry and Gabe (Brown), Gabe had some great shots that he makes in practice. I think the moment was a little big for those guys.” Michigan State caught fire from long range in the second half, going 6-of-12 from deep after intermission. But Purdue stayed strong from beyond the arc as well, finishing at 43 percent on 3-pointers for the game. “That’s the best cutting, screening team in college basketball," Izzo said. "We’ve played ‘em all and there isn’t another team that cuts and screens like that team does.” The Boilermakers made up for Edwards’ cool shooting by getting 17 points Ryan Cline, including five 3-pointers. Purdue center Matt Harms had 10 points, eight rebounds and was a shot-changer on defense. “I just feel bad that we got beat on some effort-related things, and at Michigan State that shouldn’t happen,” Izzo said. “That bothers me a lot but we’re going to get after our bits. I promise you we are going to do a better job with them.”

TWO QUOTES

1. IZZO: “That was the most physical game we’ve been in. I thought too physical. I thought Cassius was getting beat up a little bit. Then again, I like that brand. I just wish we had a few more horses to play it too. We could have had a nice first-and-10 down there. But we didn’t do that. They took it to us, we didn’t take it to them.” 2. IZZO: “They get 16 offensive rebounds and that’s a joke. We’re the best rebounding team in the league, one of the best rebounding teams in the country. I was disappointed in our performance inside. If you don’t rebound, you don’t get your break going."

THE REST OF IT

* Michigan State suffered its first loss in 61 days after posting an average victory margin of 16.8 points. ... The Spartans scored 19 points in the first half, surpassing their previous low mark for scoring in a half. They had 28 in the second half at Florida on Dec. 8 * The Boilermakers have 12 wins against top 10 teams at Mackey Arena, seven of those against Michigan State. ... Purdue is 50-2 in its last 52 home games.

WHAT’S NEXT

Michigan State has five days off before playing at home against Indiana, Saturday (6 p.m. ESPN). With the game decided, Izzo called a late time out for a teaching moment in the huddle. “I just wanted to tell them you can’t start out like we did,” Izzo said. “Our comeback showed that we have no quit in us and that’s an important thing moving forward.”