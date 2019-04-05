MINNEAPOLIS - Tom Izzo heads into his eighth Final Four this time as the unquestioned star, the lone Hall of Fame coach of the four who have made it this far, the coach’s coach.





He’s been celebrated as one of the game’s greats in recent years, but heading into this weekend, his legend has grown, and he has become the recipient of additional, well-deserved acclaim.





All of that will double, or more, if he is able to win two games this weekend, add his second National Championship, and a third for Michigan State.





The Spartans aren’t the favorite this weekend. Virginia has that distinction, by a nose. Meanwhile, each of these four teams has as good a chance to win the whole thing as any of the eight Final Fours I’ve covered.





In 1999, it was a parade of smiles as Michigan State advanced to the first Final Four of the Izzo era. But Mike Krzyzewski, Elton Brand, Jason Williams and a great Blue Devil team awaited - as did an even better UConn team.





In 2000, Michigan State arrived as the strong favorite, had been a strong bet throughout March, and took care of business against a weak Final Four field which included two No. 8 seeds (Wisconsin, and Bill Guthridge’s North Carolina) and a surging No. 5 seed, Florida, which had upset Duke.





In 2001, Michigan State was strong, but Duke and Shane Battier awaited, as did Arizona, which blew Michigan State out in the semifinals.





In 2005, upstart Michigan State had to deal with a 31-4 North Carolina team of Ray Felton, Sean May and Marvin Williams, and the Spartans had do it with team MVP Alan Anderson suddenly on a bad knee that would need surgery, wounded in the Elite Eight.





In 2009, MSU had to face a 33-4 North Carolina team of the ages, with senior star Tyler Hansbrough and junior Ty Lawson.





In 2010, the No. 6-seeded Spartans might have won if the previous season’s Big Ten MVP, Kalin Lucas, hadn’t been lost to a severe knee injury in the Sweeet 16. Michigan State lost to Butler, 52-50. Butler lost to a beatable Duke team in the title game, 61-59.





In 2015, the No. 7-seeded Spartans crashed a Final Four which included three No. 1 seeds, including Duke. Michigan State lost to the Blue Devils, 81-61.





Add it all up and in the six times Izzo has gone to a Final Four and lost, the Spartans have been beaten by Duke (twice), North Carolina (twice), Arizona and Butler. Michigan State was the higher seed in none of those losses.





If Michigan State had managed to get by Arizona and Butler, Duke would have been waiting.





This Final Four marks the first time that there is no Duke or North Carolina hovering around for Izzo to battle. This time, Michigan State dispatched Duke. It doesn’t mean Michigan State will face an easier road. Virginia has won more games than Duke or North Carolina in the ACC in recent years, and has overcome past tournament ills to make its first Final Four since 1984. But Virginia and the Bennetts have a severe MSU/Izzo problem. That’s a story that might wait until Monday.





For now, this is Izzo’s scene, perhaps a chance for his best moment, and paybacks from basketball gods that have taken from him in other tournaments. But first, the Spartans have to contend with Texas Tech.





At its core, the most intriguing thing about Michigan State vs. Texas Tech is the confrontation between MSU’s extraordinary point guard and Texas Tech’s extraordinary defense.





On the other side of the halfcourt line, an underrated Michigan State defense will try to contain a newly-hot, old-school, Bob Knight branded motion offense.















