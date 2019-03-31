











WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tom Izzo kept asking Kenny Goins when he was going to join the party and hit a shot during Sunday’s NCAA Tournament East Regional Final.

“The next one,” Goins kept telling Izzo. “The next one.”





Goins lived up to his word, and Izzo’s motivational tricks worked again, as the senior power forward provided the game-winning points with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Spartans a 68-66 lead with :34 seconds left.





Michigan State survived Duke’s last possession, with RJ Barrett going 1-of-2 from the foul line with :05 seconds left. Two in-bound passes later, Cassius Winston was running free with the dribble, the clock expiring on a 68-67 victory and the Spartans on their way to the Final Four in Minneapolis.

It’s Izzo’s eighth Final Four, and the 10th for Michigan State (32-6).

"I can't tell you how many times in those huddles they didn't quit," Izzo said. "They didn't give in. And I say we might not be as physically as tough as some teams I've had, but I think mentally we might be tougher than any team I've had. And that's a big credit to the guys next to me and the guys in the locker room."

Winston, the East Region Most Valuable Player, scored a team-high 20 points, going 9-of-23 from the floor, with 10 assists and only one turnover.

“It was a battle the whole night and at the end we made some winning plays and that’s what it’s all about at this time of year,” Winston said.

Xavier Tillman scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with nine rebounds. He made it difficult for Duke’s Zion Williamson to control the game, although Williamson tried, and landed some big blows along the way. Williamson finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds, but Michigan State made it difficult for him to get post entry passes, leading to Duke turnovers and fastbreak opportunities for the Spartans.

“They did a good job battling Zion down there,” Izzo said. “That kid is worth everything they say about him and even more.”

Goins scored 10 points, and posted nine rebounds

A twinkle-toes floater by Winston in the lane gave Michigan State a 60-59 lead with 4:31 left.

Then, Winston came up with a steal on an errant lob for Williamson which was tipped away by Tillman. Winston pushed the break and passed ahead to Tillman, who sent down an hellacious dunk over Javin DeLaurier while getting fouled, setting off MSU’s best on-court and bench celebration of the game to that point. His free throw gave Michigan State a 63-59 lead.

After a Javin DeLaurier put-back gave Duke a 56-53 lead with 9:05 to play, Goins nailed a 3-pointer off a pick-and-pop from Winston to tie the game.

Then, Matt McQuaid beat Cam Reddish off the dribble and finished a blind, 180-degree, spinning lay-up around DeLaurier to give Michigan State a 58-56 lead

“I drove baseline and adjusted my body to not get it blocked,” McQuaid said. “The basketball gods did me good.”

Michigan State took a 36-30 lead on the first possession of the second half when Aaron Henry threw down an alley-oop lob.

But Duke answered with a 12-5 run, with 10 of the points coming from Williamson as the freshman National Player of the Year tried to take over.

Michigan State battled back from a 30-21 deficit with a 13-0 run to end the first half.

Winston began the run with a lay-up on a stop-and-go drive, finally getting one to go after missing in the lane five times earlier in the game. He finished this one while Zion Williamson sat on the bench with two fouls.

With Williamson on the bench, the lane remained inviting for Winston, as he drove for a 12-footer over Williamson’s replacement, Jack White, cutting the lead to 30-25.

Duke called time out and put Williamson back in the game, but the run continued.

Tillman hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key off a pick-and-pop play, with Winston drawing two defenders and kicking it back to the open Tillman, cutting the Duke lead to 30-28.

A blocked shot by Tillman on Williamson and an eventual defensive rebound by Kenny Goins triggered a fastbreak for Michigan State. Winston finished it with a 12-foot step back jumper against Tre Jones in transition, tying the game at 30-30.

Then gap-sound, helping defense by Michigan State led to a Winston strip of Barrett, leading to a fastbreak lay-up by Tillman to give Michigan State a 32-30 lead, its first lead since it was 21-20.

"I'm so proud that they persevered," Izzo said. "The heart of a lion is what they have. Even when we were down 30-21, we just said, we didn't do some things right. We quit rebounding and getting the ball inside. We turned it around. And Cash has a lot to do with it. He stirs the drink in a lot of different ways. But tonight he had a couple steals. If he starts playing defense I'm going to start to get scared. He did a great job in a lot of ways."

Gap-sound defense resulted in an errant Williamson drive and kick turnover, stolen by Winston in the final minute of the half. Winston ran the clock down and beat Jones with a right-to-left crossover and a reverse lay-up to give Michigan State the 34-30 lead, bringing loud throngs of Spartan fans to their feet as Michigan State at least equaled Duke fans in the loudness department in the first half, here on the East Coast.

Prior to that Michigan State run, Duke had taken the biggest lead by either team to that point with a pair of 3-pointers by Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett (over Tillman), causing Michigan State to call time out. Michigan State responded after that time out with a great push which gave the Spartans the lead at intermission.

MSU’s had seven-point leads of 12-5, 14-7 and 16-9 as the Spartans got two interior field goals from Nick Ward off the bench and a broad-jumping, press-break dunk by Matt McQuaid during that stretch.

Michigan State navigated through pesky Duke pressure to get good shot opportunities, but the Spartans shot a poor percentage for most of the first half, failing to hit makable shots. Michigan State was 2-of-11 from 3-point range.

MSU’s cold shooting turned around late in the first half when Winston hit his last four shots of the half to fuel the 13-0 run.