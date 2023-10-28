In what was surely the biggest football-related story in the state of Michigan last weekend, the University of Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State University Spartans over the head with a blunt object for four hours last Saturday night. The hideously uncompetitive final score of 49-0 belied the fact that MSU came into the game with an opponent specific game plan that was fairly well-designed, if imperfectly executed.

Michigan's base run play, all of last year, was duo. In duo, both defensive tackles are double-teamed, and the running back picks an internal gap. Playing off of that, Michigan runs power, split zone and a variety of arc reads with tight ends as perimeter blockers.

Michigan's rushing numbers are down this year because teams have keyed on duo, forcing Michigan to insert wrinkles into their offense to remain efficient on the ground. On Saturday, Michigan State was ready for some of those wrinkles.