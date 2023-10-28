Film Room: Michigan vs. Michigan State
In what was surely the biggest football-related story in the state of Michigan last weekend, the University of Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State University Spartans over the head with a blunt object for four hours last Saturday night. The hideously uncompetitive final score of 49-0 belied the fact that MSU came into the game with an opponent specific game plan that was fairly well-designed, if imperfectly executed.
Michigan's base run play, all of last year, was duo. In duo, both defensive tackles are double-teamed, and the running back picks an internal gap. Playing off of that, Michigan runs power, split zone and a variety of arc reads with tight ends as perimeter blockers.
Michigan's rushing numbers are down this year because teams have keyed on duo, forcing Michigan to insert wrinkles into their offense to remain efficient on the ground. On Saturday, Michigan State was ready for some of those wrinkles.
One wrinkle is "belly," where the backside is caved in. Above, Michigan makes it look like split zone with a tight end motioning across the formation to kick out the end. MSU countered this with a run blitz from linebacker Jordan Hall (No. 5), which picked off a guard, allowing defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (No. 41) to win a one-on-one battle with an in-line tight end.
Another wrinkle is windback, which was a Kenneth Walker III staple. A play off of counter, windback is a designed cutback where the aiming point of the running back is just outside the tackle, inside of the pulling tight end, around the downblock of the receiver. Linebacker Aaron Brule (No. 7), who played an excellent game, doesn't get picked up as the wide receiver picks off the rolled-down safety, added as a run protector.
Brule's excellent first half continued when he shut down a delayed pass to a tight end, a Michigan staple since 2021. Above, Michigan expects Brule to work back toward the middle of the field in a Tampa-2 or pole runner type coverage, but he comes forward to eliminate any yards after catch opportunity for Michigan tight end AJ Barner (No. 89).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news