It ultimately won't mean much in the grand scheme of things, but you could tell that Michigan State's 24-21 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers last weekend meant quite a bit to the players and coaches who have had to suffer through a 2023 season from hell, and certainly to the Old Brass Spittoon's erstwhile owner, Indiana head coach Tom Allen. In a season where Michigan State has lost a number of "coin flip" games, it felt good to come out on top of a game that was very much in doubt in the final seconds. Let's review the film.

Something Michigan State showed in the spring and emphasized in this game versus the Hoosiers is the use of running backs and motion players coming out of the backfield to threaten the edge. This adds a level of dimensionality to the offense, especially against an edge-pressure-heavy team like Indiana. Above, wide receiver Tyrell Henry (No. 2) uses an orbit motion to get the ball in space, something that has been shown from time to time. Good move by him to dust an unblocked safety.

The throw above from quarterback Katin Houser (No. 12) to running back Nathan Carter (No. 5) was poor, but the concept was similar.



Above, see how both edges are threatened by both a running back rail route, and by an orbit motion turning into a flat route. This turns into a first down by running back Jaren Mangham (No. 1).



I love giving a young quarterback like Houser easy throws, particularly throws that take advantage of free yards to the boundary. See above to Mangham out of the backfield.

Here, Houser eschews a wide open Mangham out of the backfield for a crisp hole shot through zone coverage to wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. (No. 83), but the concept is sound, and Mangham is in oodles of space.

