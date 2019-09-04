News More News
Film Room: Get on the Right People!

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
In this edition of the SpartanMag Film Room, we take a look at three plays which illustrate the points Mark Dantonio made during Tuesday’s press conference, specifically for blockers to know whom to block and the negative impact these plays had on MSU's running game against Tulsa.

SpartanMag members can view this edition of the Film Room HERE at the Underground Bunker Message Board.

