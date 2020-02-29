After a great conversation with @CoachCKap I am extremely excited to announce I have recieved an offer from Michigan State🟢⚪️ #GoSpartans pic.twitter.com/3Cl01FWC18

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic put out an offer to a massive interior lineman from Everett, WA last night.

Kolinu'u Faaiu is massive coming in at 6-foot-4, and what appears to be more than the 315-pounds he is currently listed. Despite that size, Faaiu is very mobile and fluid.

Although Michigan State didn't previously offer him and being from the west coast, he is still familiar with Michigan State.

He is definitely familiar with the new staff though, they were recruiting him previously while at Colorado.

"Getting this offer was amazing, it put me in a good place. Michigan State has an amazing program and awesome coaches."

Faaiu continued "Knowing this really gets me interested in their program and what they have to offer. I got to do my research a little more on them, but from the looks of it, the program really turns you into an amazing football player!"

The coach Faaiu has the strongest relationship with is offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic.

"We started to develop our relationship at Colorado and I’ve stuck with him now that he’s at Michigan State."

I asked him to give me a preview of what I can expect with Kapilovic, and Faaiu gave rave reviews.

"He is very outgoing and powerful with his words. When I first met him, he was firm with me and very welcoming. I feel he will be an amazing coach and recruiter for Michigan State."

Some of the other teams that have offered him are Utah, Colorado, Maryland, Boise State, Washington State and Kansas.