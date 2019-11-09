EAST LANSING - In one of the biggest collapses in program history, Michigan State squandered a 28-3 first half lead and lost to Illinois, 37-34, Saturday at stunned Spartan Stadium which was less than a quarter full by the end of the game.

Illinois scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the final of which was a 4-yard toss from quarterback Brandon Peters to tight end Daniel Barker with :05 seconds left, sending bowl-eligible Illinois into celebration, and flat-lining Michigan State into despair.

Illinois converted a fourth-and-17 with 1:55 remaining in the game on a 37-yard deep shot to Josh Imatorbhebhe. A minute later, Illinois had six first-and-goal plays from inside the 4-yard line, aided by two Michigan State time outs and a pass interference flag on fourth-and-goal by cornerback Josh Butler.

The loss drops hapless Michigan State to 4-5 overall. Illinois improves to 6-4.

The Spartans rushed for 275 yards and out-gained Illinois 526-405.

But Illinois stayed alive with an 83-yard TD pass to Imatorbhebhe with 14:48 left and a 76-yard interception return by safety Sydney Brown with 4:53 left.





Reaction and analysis to come tonight at SpartanMag.com.