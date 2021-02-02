SpartanMag - Enter THE WAR ROOM!

East Lansing, Mich. - We are conducting a test. This is only a test. For the next several minutes you will be reading the debut edition of The War Room, a brand new feature at SpartanMag.com.

Many web sites within the Rivals.com family publish weekly “War Room” features which provide insight, analysis and occasionally insider illumination on rumors and happenings in and about their respective athletic programs. SpartanMag.com is now joining that enterprise with the inaugural walk into The War Room.

SpartanMag.com members, enter THE WAR ROOM HERE for heaping helpings of insider recruiting news and more.