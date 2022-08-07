Enter Sackman? Pietrowski hoping to elevate his production in '22

East Lansing, Mich. – It appears that just a little Metallica is all it takes for Michigan State junior defensive end Jeff Pietrowski to get motivated before he steps onto the football field.

If only it was that easy?

In reality, the now 250-pound defensive end has earned his way into the Spartans’ defensive line rotation through hard work, commitment and a desire to get better.

As a result, Pietrowski will enter the 2022 season as one of the team’s key returning contributors in the trenches after a breakout season in 2021.

“You’ve got to come out every single day and give it everything you’ve got,’’ he said. “You either get a one or a zero. So, you’ve got to come out every single day with the intent that I’m going to get better today. I’m going to go as hard as I can, I’m going to drain my tank, then I’ll regroup. I’ll watch the tape, I’ll recover and I’m going to do it again the next day.’’

Pietrowski showed signs of that kind of dedication last season.

After opening his career as a freshman with seven game appearances, mostly on special teams, Pietrowski took it to another level last season, when he played in all 13 games, including three starts, and finished the year ranked tied for second on the team with 5.5 sacks. That was also good enough to leave him tied for 13th most in the Big Ten.

In addition to his sack totals, Pietrowski finished third on the team with seven tackles for loss, while ending 2021 with 33 tackles after playing 483 snaps.

Additionally, he ranked tied for second in the Big Ten with three forced fumbles and recovered a fumble vs. Nebraska. He had at least one sack in five games last season.

All of those numbers from last year mean nothing, as the Spartans began fall practice for 2022 on Thursday.

Pietrowski expects to be better this season when MSU opens on Sept. 2 against Western Michigan.

The truth is, he will have to be better as the Spartans look to replace the experienced depth the team lost on the edge with the graduation of starting defensive ends Drew Beesley and Jacub Panasiuk, and also Drew Jordan.

“I just want to get better at everything,” said Pietrowski, a product of Medina, Ohio and Lakewood St. Edward High School. “Looking into this year, through the summer, through the offseason, working with the coaches, it’s just raise your game as high as it can go everyday. Get a little bit better and take every category (from) last year and build on it because I was still young last year. It was a good season, I learned a lot, learned from a lot of good older guys and now, I just have to keep taking steps, push it higher and get better every single day.”

And what are the specifics of those improvements?

“Of course, rushing the passer is something that affects the games a lot so it’s something I’ve put a big emphasis on but also playing stout against the run and making those plays that cut the run down for short yardage,” he said. “That way you can get an opportunity to earn your right to rush the passer, something we talk about. So, just get better at everything technically, whether it’s going against run blocks or rushing the passer, and rush from different areas are just things we worked on during the offseason and I’m excited to keep building on them during fall camp.’’

Last year, Pietrowski inherited starting assignments partly due to Beesley’s injuries. But now, Pietrowski enters his junior season as a leading candidate for a full-time, first-string role.

Pietrowski said despite the experienced losses MSU suffered at the position, there are options ready to step in and claim more time and production at the position.

“We’ve got to reload, so it’s our time to step up,’’ he said. “We’ve got guys coming back who’ve played some ball.’’

Namely, Florida transfer and senior Khris Bogle, redshirt junior Michael Fletcher, senior Brandon Wright and redshirt sophomore Itayvion Brown. There will also be opportunities for redshirt sophomore Avery Dunn, and freshmen Zion Young and Chase Carter.

No matter who else steps up and into more of a prominent role at defensive end, the Spartans will have the security of Pietrowski’s play entering a season in which eight of Michigan State’s opponents this season earned bowl bids last year.

That means fine-tuning the little things.

“Every one looks at sacks but it’s your total pressures,” he said. “There’s a whole bunch of different advanced stats that you can look at but that’s something personally I wanted to get better at, is getting more pressures and getting your win rate higher so that way you’re affecting the quarterback on more throws and not just the ones where you’re getting home.’’

And if a little Metallica thrash metal on his headphones, especially his hype favorite “Enter Sandman,” before games and practices help fuel him to get there, all the better for his teammates, coaches and Spartan fans in 2022.