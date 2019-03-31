WASHINGTON, D.C. - Outrage is probably too strong of a word, but there was some befuddlement, and anger two weeks ago when Michigan State and Duke were slotted in the same NCAA Tournament region, on Selection Sunday. There was annoyance from Michigan State fans, who would have preferred an easier path to the Final Four rather than seeing the Spartans, arguably the strongest No. 2 in the tournament, placed in the same region as the overall No. 1 seed. Two weeks and 60 NCAA Tournament games later, Michigan State and Duke will meet in the East Regional Final. The game pits the only No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup in this year’s Elite Eight. In that sense, the annoyed pundits were correct. This is a matchup worthy of the Final Four, but we’ll get it a week early. Some may have viewed it as a dream matchup on Selection Sunday. For Michigan State fans, and the Spartans’ 1-11 record against Duke in the Tom Izzo era, it may have seemed like a nightmare scenario at the time. Now that each team has journeyed through three wins in the NCAA Tournament, perhaps it’s Duke that received the raw deal. The Blue Devils are not playing their best basketball of the season, having been taken to the wire in three of their last seven wins, including Friday’s 75-73 escape against Virginia Tech. Duke (32-5) played without starting forward Cam Reddish on Friday, due to knee soreness. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said on Saturday that Reddish’s availability will be a gametime decision for Sunday’s game (5:05 p.m., CBS). Michigan State (31-6) seems on the verge of playing its best basketball of the season, having won each of its NCAA Tournament games by double digits. Michigan State players have kept an eye on Duke throughout the tournament. The Spartans were back home in East Lansing last Sunday when the Blue Devils were struggling to beat Central Florida. Michigan State players watched the first half of Friday night’s game against Virginia Tech before being bussed back to their hotel for recovery and replenishment. As soon as Duke lost to Virginia Tech and MSU’s opponent was locked in, Michigan State assistant coaches Dwayne Stephens and Mike Garland handed out scouting reports to players, and film study began. Duke players had yet to hit the showers. Saturday morning, Spartan players began a full day cram session of video, X’s and O’s walk-throughs, and an afternoon practice. Duke is finally on the plate. “We knew big picture we probably would have to see them,” said Michigan State senior guard Matt McQuaid. “And now we have the opportunity.” Duke enters the game at 31-6. Michigan State is 32-5. Duke played 14 games this year as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. The Blue Devils were never ranked worse than No. 5. “I wouldn't say we were looking forward to it,” said junior guard Cassius Winston. “Now that we're in this situation, we're not afraid of it. We embrace challenges. We embrace opportunities. “They're the highest No. 1 seed. So it's going to be a huge game, a huge opportunity. And we're looking to take advantage of it.”

WHO GUARDS ZION?

Spartan strongman Xavier Tillman will get his turns with Zion Williamson.

Dealing with Zion Williamson, the nation’s top player, is chief among the tasks for Michigan State. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman combines, size, physical strength, quickness and leaping ability unlike any basketball player in the history of the game. No one who looks like him has ever jumped like him. No one who jumps like him has ever looked like him. That doesn’t mean he’s the best player to ever walk the planet. He’s just different than anything on record - and different than anything Michigan State has had to guard. “You all know I'm a big football fan,” said Tom Izzo, beginning his thoughts on Zion. “Khalil Mack is a guy I look at and say, geez, if I could borrow somebody from the Bears, maybe we could cover him.” Khalil Mack plays for the Chicago Bears. Football. This is basketball. But when Williamson gets rolling, it’s a brand new sport. Williamson is averaging 22.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 68 percent from the field and a respectable 33 percent from 3-point range. “He's an incredible athlete,” Izzo said. “He's got the most incredible first step. That's why he's getting all those steals. He can take one dribble and cover more space than most human beings. Then he has the strength to finish at the end. So he's not Superman, but he's damn close.” Michigan State has uniquely talented interior defenders in Xavier Tillman (6-8, 245) and Kenny Goins (6-7, 230). They have lateral movement, experience and brawn, plus film study smarts. Maybe that can combine to prevent Williamson from taking over. Maybe it won’t. “He's extremely athletic,” said Michigan State center Nick Ward. “He rebounds the ball at a high level. He's a great player overall. Me, X and Kenny, all the bigs really, are very excited to take on this challenge, and we'll do our best to contain him.” “We’re just going to have to figure out a way,” Izzo said. “Great players usually take more than one person to cover them. The problem is they have some other weapons.” Among those weapons: * Freshman forward R.J. Barrett (6-7, 202). * Freshman guard Tre Jones (6-2, 183). * Freshman forward Cam Reddish (6-8, 218). Barrett averages a team-high 22.7 points per game, to go with 7.6 rebounds. He shoots 30 percent from 3-point range. He is projected to be the No. 3 player in this year’s NBA Draft by NBADraft.net, with Williamson pegged for No. 1. Against Virginia Tech on Friday night, he dished out 11 assists. MSU’s McQuaid or Aaron Henry will be assigned to Barrett as his primary defender. Some of that decision could depend on Reddish’s availability. If Reddish doesn’t play, Michigan State might have the luxury of sliding McQuaid onto Jones. Reddish is projected as the No. 8 pick by NBADraft.net. Jones, projected as an early second-rounder if he leaves this year, is averaging 9.5 points per game and 5.3 assists. Jones shoots just 26 percent from 3-point range. But he busted those trends by going 5-of-7 from 3-point range against Virginia Tech on Friday night. Duke would not have won that game without Jones’ career-best shooting. Winston has to be prepared to guard him, too. “He does almost all the little things,” Winston said of Jones. “They've got lots of talented players, a lot of dudes that got a lot of credit, but he holds them together. He makes big plays for them.” Jones is a terrific defensive player. He will undoubtedly guard Winston, and try to take Winston out of his comfort zone, as Duke is known to do when focusing in on the opponent’s top player. “He's a really good defender,” Jones said. “He's a key, key part of that team.” Jones on Winston: “He has an extremely high IQ. He's a really good point guard, lead guard for them. He has the ball a lot for them. He's a playmaker. He makes all the decisions for them. So just going to try to make the game as tough as I can on him.”

IZZO’S RECORD VS DUKE

Izzo’s 1-11 record vs. Duke and Kzyzewski was a big topic during media sessions on Saturday, and for good reason. Izzo has eventually pulled even with most of his demons, but Coach K has consistently been Izzo’s nemesis. Of course there aren’t many coaches who have won many games against the game’s winningest all-time coach, and Izzo’s teams have happened to be matched with Duke in marquee events such as the Champions Classic and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Izzo had some humble yet ambitious and philosophical thoughts on his teams’ problems against Duke. “I’ve got bigger goals than just beating Duke,” Izzo said. “I’d like to get back to another Final Four. I'd like to win another national championship. I'd like to get our program in a position where, whenever I'm done the basement's built so strong that it will go forever.” Duke has been a Top 10 team for all 12 meetings between Izzo and Krzyzewski. The Spartans have been higher ranked than Duke in only one of the meetings, in 2003, when Michigan State lost 72-50 at home in silver jerseys that were never worn again. “I’ve got a lot of goals,” Izzo said. “I could focus in on making one of them the game tomorrow night and see if we could change that 1-11 record that. Hell, not many guys outside of their league are playing them 11 times. I figure that we've played them a lot, played them down there a lot, played them in different events and we've knocked on the door. It hasn't opened yet. One of these days it's going to open. “It’s not going to be Michigan State against Zion. It's not going to be Krzyzewski against Izzo; it's going to be Michigan State against Duke. And I'm proud that I've got a team that I think is ready for that challenge.” Krzyzewski was asked if he gets a little nervous that Izzo might be due to get a win in this series. “I'm too old to be nervous,” Krzyzewski said. “I'm not a big believer in coaches' records against one another. It's not like you have the same team, the same circumstance. You play the team that you're going to play against right now. And they're capable of handing us a defeat. It doesn't make any difference what's happened in the past, really.” Izzo and Krzyewski have bet four times in the NCAA Tournament, with Duke winning three. March 27, 1999: Duke 68, MSU 62, St. Petersburg, Fla. In the Final Four, Elton Brand had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Duke. It was Izzo's first Final Four. Morris Peterson had 15 points and eight rebounds for MSU. March 25, 2005: MSU 78, Duke 68, Austin, TX: In the Sweet 16, Paul Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Maurice Ager had 14 points and an hellacious dunk over J.J. Redick. March 29, 2013: Duke 71, MSU 61, Indianapolis: In the Sweet 16, Keith Appling had 16 points and Adreian Payne had 14. Gary Harris was 2-of-11 for six points. Seth Curry had 29 for Duke. April 4, 2015: Duke 81, MSU 61, in Indianapolis: In the Final Four, Denzel Valentine had 22 points and Travis Trice had 16. Duke out-rebounded MSU, 36-33. Justise Winslow had 19 for Duke and Jahlil Okafor had 18. As for Krzyzewski's relationship with Izzo, the Duke coach gave Izzo high praise. “He's one of the best ever,” Krzyzewski said. “And I'm glad to call him my friend. “I think Tom's genuine. Like there is no BS. He's going to tell you what he feels is the truth. And he's a terrific leader. He'll tell you what he thinks. And he'll also accept what you think. And then, hey, if that's a little bit different but it makes sense, you go with what's there. “But it's really right on the table with him, right on the table. I love that. And his passion for what he does.” Krzyzewski says they have a lot in common. “We’re both in it for the love of the game and the love of kids and more old school,” Krzyzewski said. “We both get paid a lot of money now, a lot. But we didn't get it in for that. We got in it because we loved the game. “And he's never changed. I hope that the people around me know that I haven't either. And he's done a lot for the game. The game is bigger than either of us or the two of us together or the matchup tomorrow. I think we're both proud of the fact that we've been important people in the game. “But I really respect and like Tom a lot. I think he's been great for, obviously for Michigan State but for college basketball.”

McQUAID SOUNDS OFF FOR IZZO

Matt McQuaid, far left, and the Spartans walk toward the court at Capital One Arena prior to practice, Saturday.