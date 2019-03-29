Elite Again! Spartans top LSU, 80-63
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Michigan State dug deep into its freshman talent pool to chop past LSU and advance to the Elite Eight with an 80-63 victory over the Tigers, Friday at Capital One Arena.
The No. 2 seed Spartans will face Duke, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament, on Sunday in the Regional Finals. Duke defeated Virginia Tech, 75-73, on Friday.
It will be the 10th trip to the Elite Eight for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.
“I’m really proud of this team taking the scouting report and adhering to it and figuring out what a team’s strengths are and I thought we attacked them well,” Izzo said. "What does this mean? It means the world to me. This is what I live for."
Living is easier when you have freshmen playing like they did, Friday night.
Freshman Aaron Henry led Michigan State (31-6) with a career-high 20 points, to go with eight rebounds and six assists. Freshman wing Gabe Brown had a career-high 15 points. Brown had scored double figures only once all year, netting 11 points against Green Bay back on Dec. 16, but came up big for Michigan State as Matt McQuaid experienced foul trouble.
"It's been that way all year with players stepping up when something has gone a little wrong," Izzo said. "And it was that way again tonight with Gabe and Aaron."
Cassius Winston scored 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting, but many of his floating medium-range shots failed to fall on this night.
"Our runs came when we cleaned up the glass and didn't let them get those second-chance opportunities," Winston said.
McQuaid nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Michigan State a 73-61 lead with 2:50 left, breaking a four-plus minute drought and a 7-0 LSU run.
“None of these guys have really made it to this point before, so we are enjoying it, embracing it,” Winston said. “It’s an opportunity. We are not looking at it like pressure. It’s just an opportunity and we are taking advantage of it.”
Later, McQuaid hit a lay-up while being fouled for an old fashioned 3-point play dagger and a 76-63 lead. McQuaid finished with only those six points, but they were big ones.
LSU point guard Tremont Waters did his best to keep LSU close, scoring 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting, but didn’t receive enough help in a battle between the Big Ten regular season co-champion and the Southeastern Conference regular season champion. LSU finishes its season at 28-7.
Xavier Tillman scored 12 points and had eight boards.
Kenny Goins had a game-high 11 rebounds, plus six points.
MSU’s big men helped limit LSU’s talented 6-foot-10 Naz Reid to 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting.
HENRY COMES UP BIG
Henry played the best half of basketball of his young career in the opening 20 minutes. With LSU playing off of him and daring him to shoot at the outset, Henry became hot. He had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first half, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. He was 6-of-9 overall in the first half, making good decisions and attacking with the pass or shot at medium range.
“It was just one of those nights when it seemed like the basket was huge,” Henry said. “The game plan we had to jump stop with two feet and kick out was there.”
In the second half, Henry kept at it with a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Michigan State a 53-41 lead with 15:06 left.
“This kid has taken off,” Izzo said. “He was getting better and now he is been coming in more, working on his shot more. I’m really proud of him.
“Instead of moping, he went to work. And that’s why he’s going to be a great player before he’s done.”
Then after an LSU run cut it to 70-60, Henry got his hands on the ball versus a driving Waters to force a tie and jumpball to give Michigan State possession with 3:49 left, to help quell the Tigers uprising.
Brown’s early 3-pointers from the left wing and left corner gave Michigan State leads of 13-5 and 16-7.
In the second half, Brown’s biggest 3-pointer of the night answered an LSU run and gave the Spartans a 48-41 lead with 16:13 to play.
Then he flashed to the post for a 4-footer (58-43), and nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to make it 63-48 with 10:06 to play.
Tillman’s two free throws after being fouled at the rim in transition gave Michigan State a 66-48 lead with less than 10 minutes to play, its biggest of the night to that point.
WARD INJURY REPORT
Nick Ward hurt his injured hand with 6:57 left when he fell chest first to the court after being undercut by Naz Reid while battling for a rebound. Ward missed more than three weeks after sustaining a fractured hand on Feb. 17. A flagrant one foul was called on Reid but Winston missed both foul shots as Michigan State held onto a 68-54 lead.
Ward grimaced in pain on the bench while holding his left hand with his right hand for the remainder of the game.
“They already looked at x-rays, there is no problem,” Izzo said. “They are looking at it more like a bone bruise. What does that mean on a one-day prep? I don’t know.“It’s the same hand, it’s not the same exact area. We are going to need Nick, whoever we play and hopefully he will be able to come back. It’s day-to-day, but there is no break, no serious injury. It’s just on his shooting hand, which could create a few problems.”
LSU began finding success on the offensive boards early in the second half and cut the lead to 45-41 on a Kavell Bigby-Williams dunk. But Michigan State answered with an 11-0 run. With Matt McQuaid on the bench with three fouls, Michigan State used three-pointers by Gabe Brown, Henry and Kenny Goins - plus a Winston 17-footer - to push the lead back to 56-41, causing the Tigers to call time out.
Michigan State pushed the lead to 40-23 on a lay-up by Nick Ward. But LSU scored the last five points on the first half, including a Tremont Waters 3-pointer over Winston to beat the halftime buzzer and cut it to 40-28.
Michigan State led by just 12 at the break despite dominating in most categories, including:
* Michigan State pounded LSU on the glass, 21-10 in the first half. But LSU out-rebounded Michigan State 24-20 in the second half.
* Michigan State had 10 offensive rebounds on 18 missed shots (55 percent), and held LSU to only three offensive rebounds on 14 missed shots.
* Michigan State had nine more shot attempts than LSU in the first half and outshot the Tigers 47.1 percent to 44 percent.
* Michigan State was 7 of 17 from 3-point range (41 percent) while LSU was 2 of 9.
* Turnovers were even at halftime, with four apiece - which was a key point of emphasis for the Spartans entering the game.
* LSU had a 4 to 1 advantage in free throws made, but it was difficult to find a reason on the stat sheet as to why Michigan State led by just 12.
The 12-point lead at the break was the closest LSU had been since it trailed 27-17 with 8:42 left in the first half.
Michigan Stat’s 40 points in the first half were the most ever by a Spartan team in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals.