WASHINGTON, D.C. - Michigan State dug deep into its freshman talent pool to chop past LSU and advance to the Elite Eight with an 80-63 victory over the Tigers, Friday at Capital One Arena.

The No. 2 seed Spartans will face Duke, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament, on Sunday in the Regional Finals. Duke defeated Virginia Tech, 75-73, on Friday.

It will be the 10th trip to the Elite Eight for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

“I’m really proud of this team taking the scouting report and adhering to it and figuring out what a team’s strengths are and I thought we attacked them well,” Izzo said. "What does this mean? It means the world to me. This is what I live for."

Living is easier when you have freshmen playing like they did, Friday night.

Freshman Aaron Henry led Michigan State (31-6) with a career-high 20 points, to go with eight rebounds and six assists. Freshman wing Gabe Brown had a career-high 15 points. Brown had scored double figures only once all year, netting 11 points against Green Bay back on Dec. 16, but came up big for Michigan State as Matt McQuaid experienced foul trouble.

"It's been that way all year with players stepping up when something has gone a little wrong," Izzo said. "And it was that way again tonight with Gabe and Aaron."

Cassius Winston scored 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting, but many of his floating medium-range shots failed to fall on this night.

"Our runs came when we cleaned up the glass and didn't let them get those second-chance opportunities," Winston said.

McQuaid nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing to give Michigan State a 73-61 lead with 2:50 left, breaking a four-plus minute drought and a 7-0 LSU run.

“None of these guys have really made it to this point before, so we are enjoying it, embracing it,” Winston said. “It’s an opportunity. We are not looking at it like pressure. It’s just an opportunity and we are taking advantage of it.”

Later, McQuaid hit a lay-up while being fouled for an old fashioned 3-point play dagger and a 76-63 lead. McQuaid finished with only those six points, but they were big ones.

LSU point guard Tremont Waters did his best to keep LSU close, scoring 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting, but didn’t receive enough help in a battle between the Big Ten regular season co-champion and the Southeastern Conference regular season champion. LSU finishes its season at 28-7.

Xavier Tillman scored 12 points and had eight boards.

Kenny Goins had a game-high 11 rebounds, plus six points.

MSU’s big men helped limit LSU’s talented 6-foot-10 Naz Reid to 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting.