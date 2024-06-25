Elite 2026 OT Maxwell Riley discusses top seven schools
Avon Lake (Ohio) High four-star offensive tackle Maxwell Riley has trimmed his list to seven schools. The No. 9 player in the 2026 class will focus on Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news