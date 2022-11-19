East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana has to leave everyone in the Spartan program with a bad taste in their mouths, especially running back Elijah Collins, who put up season-best numbers in what may have been his final game at Spartan Stadium.

The redshirt senior finished as Michigan State’s second-leading rusher, logging 19 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Collins also recorded four catches for 43 yards as a receiver.

It was Collins’ first 100-yard rushing performance since Nov. 23, 2019. Michigan State beat Rutgers 27-0 in that week-11 matchup, as Collins finished with 31 carries for 109 yards.

Collins’ college football journey has been full of ups and downs to his point. The Detroit native had a breakout redshirt freshman season in 2019. He led Michigan State in rushing with 988 yards, good for fourth in the Big Ten that year. But after battling COVID-19 in a shortened 2020 season and overcoming injury in 2021 as Kenneth Walker III emerged as MSU’s lead back, many were unsure of Collins’ role heading into this season.

But today, and in many other games this season, Collins proved he had much more to give. Having been praised as one of the best teammates on Michigan State’s roster, Collins left it all out on the Spartan Stadium field for maybe the final time.

“I mean, truthfully, I was just thinking about what’s going to happen when it’s all said and done,” Collins said. “Was it going to be a game where I left it all out on the field, or a game where I look back and have some regrets? I didn’t want to have any regrets.

“As a running back, going down is not a part of the job description. You want to run the ball and get as many yards as possible.”

Collins said today’s output reminded him a lot of the performances he had in 2019. But another, more unfortunate reminder of that season took precedence, when it came to the way Michigan State lost this game.

“As far as the feel of it, it did remind me a lot of 2019,” Collins said of his production on the ground. “Funny enough, I was just talking in the hallway, it reminded me a lot of the Illinois game in 2019 where a lot of things went our way, but at the same time, momentum swings happen, plays are made on both sides of the ball from both teams. We didn’t get what we wanted, which was a one in that column on the left. But at the same time, it is what it is.”

Michigan State blew a 28-3 lead in that early-November home game against Illinois three years ago. The Spartans lost 37-34 in what was Mark Dantonio’s final season, but Collins’ first of consistent game action. Collins scored two touchdowns as Michigan State’s leading rusher that day, to go along with 170 rushing yards.

That loss to Illinois was Michigan State’s fifth of a six-game losing streak. Like this season, Michigan State had to fight to the very last game to secure bowl eligibility in 2019. They did, and eventually faced off against Walker III and his Wake Forest team in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Three years later, Collins is deciding whether or not to use his extra year of eligibility to return to Michigan State next season.

“As far as my eligibility, I’m still unsure,” Collins said. “We still have another week, another game to play and hopefully another game after that. So when that’s all said and done, then my decision will probably be made.”

For now, Collins and his teammates are focused on beating No. 11 Penn State next weekend.

“I mean, the preparation doesn’t change,” Collins said. “Knowing that there’s a bowl game on the line, yeah, that’s ok. But at the same time, we sit here and we do it week-by-week. For me personally, it’s day-by-day. But you can only focus on the team right in front of you. So yeah, we’d love to win and get a bowl game, but at the same time, we have to sit there and we have to watch the film, we have to see how they play this week, we have to take everything in just like we did previously. Because truthfully, we could have won today. Today was a very winnable game, but at the same time, it didn’t happen. But as far as preparation, we’re just going to keep going, we’re going to keep chopping.”

Michigan State had a chance to win this game on a last-second, 22-yard field goal try from kicker Ben Patton. The attempt was set up following a Collins run that lost two yards. Collins ran to the left on that play, setting up Patton’s field goal try from the left hash, rather than the center of the field. Patton missed the field goal and the game went to overtime.

Collins’ decision to run the opposite direction of the play call was one he took responsibility for.

“Initially, the play was to the right,” Collins said. “But as I saw the whole defensive line beginning to get washed down, I was thinking that maybe there would be a crease on the back side, given that it was third-and-short. So I was just trying to find any advantage that I could. But at the same time, the better play would have been probably trying to run it front-side, keep it front-side, so it would’ve been more centered-up for the kicker. So on my part, I take responsibility for that. I could’ve made a cut right. But that’s a play that’s already happened and took place, so I can’t get that play back.”

Despite the challenges that this game presented, and despite the ebbs and flows of his career at Michigan State, Collins has proven he still has more to give. He has remained resilient, and celebrating his accomplishments on this Senior Day was special for him and his family.

“It was surreal. It was everything that I kind of dreamed of, truthfully,” Collins said. “Having my family here, being able to go out there and just show everybody what I can do and just represent Spartan Nation the way I know they want to be represented. Have that Spartan Dawg mentality where you don't quit, you don’t give up no matter what the circumstance is, and you just keep going and pushing on. I was trying to just do everything I could for Spartan Nation and all the Spartan Dawgs, all the Spartan alum, everybody that represents green and white across the world.”

Collins and Michigan State will reflect on the disappointing loss as they prepare for the Penn State game on Nov. 26.

“Me personally, I was feeling a lot of things, as this was my potential last game at Spartan Stadium,” Collins said. “As far as the rest of the team, just knowing that we were so close to pulling it off, at the same time, we made mistakes and stuff like that. That’s kind of how football is. I mean, it’s a game of inches, so the mistakes and the details are what really matter. So we have to be keen to those things. And at times, I feel like we laxed a little bit on those. But at the same time, it’s just football. You go out there, you lace them up and the team that hits the most is going to win. I give them credit, they were a good team. They came out, they played a good game and they won.”