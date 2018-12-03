Efficient Spartans blow out Iowa, 90-68
EAST LANSING - Michigan State took good care of the ball and the free throw line, and in the process took care of No. 18 Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 90-68, Monday at Breslin Center.
The No. 10-ranked Spartans, who battled turnover problems earlier in the year, had just two turnovers through the first 26 minutes building a 56-36 lead. They led comfortably the rest of the night.
Michigan State finished with eight turnovers, while assisting on 28 of 31 field goals.
Meanwhile, the Spartans were a satisfying 25-of-32 from the foul line after some early troubles.
Senior power forward Kenny Goins flirted with a triple-double. scoring 19 points to go with 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Many of his assists were interior feeds to Nick Ward, who scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-10 shooting. Most of Ward’s field goals from from point-blank range, but some took some poised maneuvering to finish.
“There’s not a lot I can yell at him about,” coach Tom Izzo said. “He did miss some free throws."
Ward often bore the brunt of Izzo's tough love approach last year. But this year, they are seeing things the same.
"Last year he was getting ripped and this year he is getting coached," Izzo said. "I haven't done anything different. It's just the maturity in him.
"He's a different playe. He is focused 99 percent of the time now.
"I've learned not to give certain guys too much credit, but I have to give him credit."
Ward has earned it.
"Our relationship has changed a lot," Ward said of himself and Izzo. "We communicate with each other. We make easy fixes in games. We are very good with communication."
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Ward, who was 6 of 11 from the line, was simply too much for the Hawkeyes to handle.
“He’s real physical down there and they were getting him on the high-low,” Iowa center Luka Garza said.
That type of offensive attack against a zone may have helped the Spartans when they lost to Syracuse in the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.
“We’ve been working on it all season,” Ward said. “Since the Syracuse game, we’ve done that every day.”
HOW IT HAPPENED
Iowa’s zone defense isn’t of the caliber of Syracuse’s, but Michigan State can feel good about itself in the way the Spartans navigated things. The Hawkeyes played zone for less than half the game, but when they did, Michigan State was able to operate with passes to the foul line area, for high-low passes to Ward (or Xavier Tillman) on the block.
The Spartans (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) trailed for more than six minutes in the first half and were behind by as much as six points before a Ward-led surge gave them a 43-33 lead at halftime.
The Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-2) had no hope for a comeback because they missed 19 of 20 shots to open the second half.
What went wrong?
“Pretty much everything,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.
Tillman scored a career-high 14 points and had eight rebounds off the bench.
Goins’ 19 surpasses his combined points from the previous five games. His seven assists were a career-high.
The Hawkeyes, who came into the game averaging 82.6 points, made just 33 percent of their shots and allowed the Spartans to connect on 52 percent of their shots.
“We made it really difficult for them inside and out,” Tillman said.
Joshua Langford had 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting.
The Spartans had some spurts of fastbreak offense but, didn’t kill Iowa in transition or from 3-point range (3-of-12). They didn’t need to. Their offensive execution in the halfcourt, when mixed with an 0-for-15 cold streak from Iowa in the second half, was enough to lead by 33 points with 8:35 to play.
Cassius Winston had eight points on 2-of-9 shooting. Winston had 12 assists against only one turnover.
Iowa’s Tyler Cook scored 15 points, Isaiah Moss had 13 points and Jordan Bohannon added 11.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes opened the season with six wins, including one against then-No. 13 Oregon, but have opened the Big Ten season with two straight losses. They lost to No. 22 Wisconsin 72-66 in their conference opener. Iowa will need to regain some confidence soon.
“They’re a lot better than they played,” Izzo said.
INJURY REPORT
Michigan State: Matt McQuaid missed a third straight game with a bruised thigh after going through warmups.
Will McQuaid play on Saturday at Florida?
“As of yesterday, I would have said 100 percent no,” Izzo said. “It improved a lot from yesterday to today.”
If McQuaid’s health keeps improving at that rate, Izzo said the chances of him play at Florida are better. But Izzo said he role would be “minimal” if he does play."
Iowa: Joe Wieskamp left the game midway through the second half with an injured right ankle after scoring eight points.
McCaffery said it was too early to determine if the freshman guard, who averages 10 points, will play Thursday night against Iowa State.
SOCCER TEAM HONORED
Michigan State's soccer team, which advanced to this weekend's College Cup with a victory over James Madison on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, were introduced at mid-court in the first half of Monday's basketball game:
