EAST LANSING - Michigan State took good care of the ball and the free throw line, and in the process took care of No. 18 Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 90-68, Monday at Breslin Center.

The No. 10-ranked Spartans, who battled turnover problems earlier in the year, had just two turnovers through the first 26 minutes building a 56-36 lead. They led comfortably the rest of the night.

Michigan State finished with eight turnovers, while assisting on 28 of 31 field goals.

Meanwhile, the Spartans were a satisfying 25-of-32 from the foul line after some early troubles.

Senior power forward Kenny Goins flirted with a triple-double. scoring 19 points to go with 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Many of his assists were interior feeds to Nick Ward, who scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-10 shooting. Most of Ward’s field goals from from point-blank range, but some took some poised maneuvering to finish.

“There’s not a lot I can yell at him about,” coach Tom Izzo said. “He did miss some free throws."

Ward often bore the brunt of Izzo's tough love approach last year. But this year, they are seeing things the same.

"Last year he was getting ripped and this year he is getting coached," Izzo said. "I haven't done anything different. It's just the maturity in him.

"He's a different playe. He is focused 99 percent of the time now.



"I've learned not to give certain guys too much credit, but I have to give him credit."

Ward has earned it.

"Our relationship has changed a lot," Ward said of himself and Izzo. "We communicate with each other. We make easy fixes in games. We are very good with communication."

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Ward, who was 6 of 11 from the line, was simply too much for the Hawkeyes to handle.

“He’s real physical down there and they were getting him on the high-low,” Iowa center Luka Garza said.

That type of offensive attack against a zone may have helped the Spartans when they lost to Syracuse in the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament.

“We’ve been working on it all season,” Ward said. “Since the Syracuse game, we’ve done that every day.”