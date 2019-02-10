Coming off a State Championship and a Division 3-4 All-State selection as a Junior, Josh Priebe of Edwardsburg was hoping to gain some recruiting attention and since then has taken off.

On December 15th, 2018 Priebe was offered by Michigan State which was his 3rd overall offer but first “Power 5” offer.

Since then the Spartans have stayed in close contact with Priebe with Mark Staten leading the way as his primary recruiter.

“Michigan State definitely stuck out to me,” says Priebe. “They were the first Big Ten school to offer me and since then I’ve built a great relationship with them.”

Priebe was at Michigan State last weekend for a Junior Day and is planning more visits soon.

“I plan on going to Duke, Northwestern, Purdue, and Michigan soon. I want to take as many visits as possible to see where I would fit best.”

Priebe has no real time table on a decision and wants to take in the whole process before coming to a decision.

“I’ve built a great relationship with all the coaches who have recruited me, and every offer I get I’m just as excited no matter who it’s from. I want to make sure when I commit that’s 100% where I want to go to college.”

Pridbe is listed a 6-foot-5, 275 pound OT according to Rivals.com.