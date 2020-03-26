East St. Louis (IL.) 2021 WR Keontez Lewis has made his name around the country picking up offers from 22 different schools and Michigan State became the latest last night when they extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 185 pound Wide Receiver.

“I hadn’t talked to Michigan State before they offered me, but the relationship will get stronger as we go forward,” says Lewis.

Lewis has received offers and has been in contact with some schools including Nebraska, South Carolina, Illinois, Ole Miss, Oregon, West Virginia, and Texas A&M.

“Right now I’m just taking it all in. No school has really stuck out yet they’re all pretty even.”

With the global pandemic that’s put everyone in different kind of situations the last few weeks it has also shut down visits for recruits who would usually be going through the evaluation period.

“It’s weird right now but hopefully when stuff starts to open back up I can go on some visits. I have a couple different schools in mind I’m working with.”

Lewis says he doesn’t have a time table for a decision and is trying to find the right fit for now. Lewis is listed as a 3 star wide receiver and the 13th best prospect in Illinois and has a Rivals rank of 5.7.



