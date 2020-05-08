"I've had close communication with all these schools and felt like a top priority at all of them," says Anthony. "Schools like Indiana, Purdue, and Arkansas I really think are on the come up and really want me to play there."

Outside of Michigan State, Anthony also included Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, Indiana, Nebraska, Minnesota, Notre Dame, West Virginia, and Arkansas in his Top 10.

Andrel Anthony has received a total of 28 offers to play college football. Earlier today, he cut that list to 10 and included his hometown Michigan State Spartans.

Blessed To Be In This Position... Top 10 🙏🏽 Recruitment Still 100% Open ‼️ Edit By: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/YjCggEExPb

Anthony released his Top 10 in the middle of the lock down and says that was kind of on purpose.

"With the lock down and everything, there's probably no camps I can go to this summer so what people see on film is what I'm going to get so I think it's a good time to focus on certain schools."

Anthony also has had visits pushed back and cancelled due to COVID-19 and his basketball season in the winter.

"Right now I have a visit to Penn State planned, other than that I'm sure I'll have more visits, I'm just not sure exactly where yet."

Anthony attends East Lansing High School, and as Spartan fans know is the home to the campus of Michigan State, on top of that Michigan State already has a commitment in Anthony's high school teammate Three-Star OL Ethan Boyd.

"You know Ethan and I talk a little bit about MSU, but not a lot," says Anthony. "I hear from quite a few different players that are committed to different schools and I love hearing what they all have to say."

Now Anthony sets his focus on staying healthy and in shape while getting ready for his senior season at East Lansing High School while taking the recruiting process in stride.

"Honestly now I'm going to focus on these ten schools and whenever I feel like it's right to commit, I'll commit. Could be August, could be December just all depends on different things."

Anthony would be a huge addition and boost to Tucker's recruiting staff to keep a top talent home in East Lansing.

Anthony is listed at 6-foot-2, and 175 pounds.



