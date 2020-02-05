EAST LANSING - Mark Dantonio’s sudden retirement on Tuesday threw a curveball into the 11th hour of the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Dantonio’s retirement came the day before the beginning of the late signing period, previously known as national letter of intent signing day.

The main signing day took place in December, with Michigan State getting signatures from 22 recruits who will be incoming recruits this year. All 22 are prepared to stick with their December signatures, and several of them were upbeat after speaking with Dantonio on Tuesday.

Three more recruits planned to sign today, but only two of them will ink their letters of intent with Michigan State.

Three-star Georgia running back Jordon Simmons told SpartanMag.com he will hold off on signing with Michigan State and is reevaluating his situation. Dantonio reached out to Simmons on Tuesday to discuss his retirement, but Simmons was at practice. Dantonio spoke with Simmons’ parents.

“Still trying to weigh things out, but I have decided to delay my signing with Michigan State,” Simmons told SpartanMag’s Corey Robinson.

Donovan Eaglin, a two-star running back from Manvel, Texas, and Jasiyah Robinson, a three-star LB/DE from Groveport, Ohio, committed to Michigan State in January and plan to hold true to their commitments and sign with the Spartans today.

MSU’s class is ranked No. 36 in the country by Rivals.com. A signature from Simmons could bump the Spartans into the Top 35. It remains to be seen whether other teams in the Top 40 will rally and surpass the Spartans in the Rivals.com national rankings.

Dantonio did not have a signing day press conference last February, and one wasn’t expected this week, even before his retirement. Michigan State is expected to send out press releases with quotes from the Michigan State coaching staff on Eaglin and Robinson.

MSU’s class is ranked similarly to past Dantonio classes. This marks the eighth time in 14 years that Dantonio’s classes have ranked between 33 and 46 by Rivals.com.

MSU’s class is ranked No. 9 in the Big Ten by Rivals.com, which is low for a Dantonio class, largely because Wisconsin (27), Maryland (29), Purdue (32) and Iowa (33) edged ahead of Michigan State while all five schools finished between No. 27 and 36.

Dantonio reached out to the incoming recruits on Tuesday and discussed his retirement.

“I talked to every one of our incoming rookies or recruits, and it’s tough talking to them,” Dantonio said. “I think they all understand. I think they are all grateful for the opportunity to come to Michigan State.

“But we talked about it and my thought process is again to help them transition into Michigan State and be a part of their lives while they’re here. Whether that’s bumping into them in the weight room, or on the field, the academic center, or over at training table. You know I will still be able to be a part of their life.”