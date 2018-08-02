JD Duplain wanted to be at Michigan State for the Spartans’ Pre-Camp Kickoff recruiting event on Tuesday. But he had to miss the event in order to attend team workouts at Strongsville High School.

Missing out on the recruiting day at Michigan State seemed to trigger something in Duplain that made him want to be there permanently.

Later that night, he called Spartan coaches and committed to Michigan State.

The next day, Duplain announced the commitment to the college football world via Twitter.

“I’ve given it a lot of thought and it just feels right,” Duplain told SpartanMag.com. “Michigan State has always been a dream school of mine and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play for them.”

If he waited any longer, he may have been in danger of seeing what is expected to be MSU’s final offensive line scholarship slot go to someone else.

Duplain is MSU’s fifth offensive line commitment. Along with Spencer Brown of Walled Lake Western, Duplain is one of two o-line commitments who may get a look on defense at Michigan State.

Whichever side of the ball he lands, Duplain wanted to make sure it takes place in East Lansing.

In May and June, when Duplain might have been leaning toward Michigan State, the Spartans gained commitments from o-linemen Devontae Dobbs, Damon Kaylor and Nick Samac - creating the question whether Michigan State still had a scholarship slot available for Duplain.

Michigan State coaches communicated with Duplain after those commitments and made it clear that his offer was still on the table. But that’s when Michigan State began considering Duplain’s ability to play on both sides of the ball, looking for more value out of the scholarship slot. If he could demonstrate versatility, all the more reason to save the final o-line scholarship for him.

When Duplain graded out well at d-tackle at MSU’s elite one-day camp in June, his stock remained high with Michigan State coaches, and may have escalated.

By late July, Duplain didn’t want to wait any longer, and committed to Michigan State over Indiana and Boston College. He also had offers from Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky, Arkansas, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Pitt, Maryland and others.

“I called (offensive line) coach (Mark) Staten first,” Duplain said. “I told him the news, and then right after that, I called Coach Dantonio and Coach Bollman. They said they were were really excited I chose Michigan State.”

The coaches would have liked to have seen Duplain at the Pre-Camp Kickoff. But if a prospective Spartan was ever going to miss a recruiting event, what better reason to be absent than staying home for a team workout with his high school squad? That’s the type of commitment Dantonio wants out of his commitments.

Duplain began feeling more and more like a Spartan. He leaned on his father for feedback and support through the process.

“We always talked about it and he backed me 100 percent and was very excited with my decision,” Duplain said of his father.

Duplain enjoyed his commitment conversation with Dantonio on Tuesday night.

“I was on the phone with him (Dantonio) for about 10 minutes,” he said. “We just really talked about the future and how excited he was about me coming there and he got to talk with my dad for a little bit about everything.

“I have great relationships with their coaching staff and they are people that I want to play for. It feels amazing, really a dream come true.”