EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s home basketball schedule for the coming season just became a lot hotter.

Michigan State and Duke will square off in the marquee game of this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Breslin Center.

This will mark the second time that Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s team will visit East Lansing. Duke beat Michigan State 72-50 in 2003, the last time the two programs met at Breslin Center. Michigan State wore special silver script STATE logo jerseys on that night, and never wore them again.

This meeting will give Michigan State a chance to win two straight against Duke, with the Spartans having upset the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament Regional Finals, 68-67, on March 31 in Washington D.C. Duke was the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed.

Tip-off time for the game on Dec. 3 has yet to be announced. The game will air on ESPN.

“I’m really most excited for our fans and season ticket holders who will get to watch what promises to be an excellent basketball game at Breslin Center,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said in university-released statement. “When you consider that we will play Kentucky in the Champions Classic, at Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games, in a loaded field at the Maui Invitational where we could possibly play Kansas, and then host Duke, all in less than 30 days, that’s as tough an opening stretch of non-conference games as I can remember.”

Overall, MSU is 8-11 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge history. Last year, the Spartans lost at Louisville, 82-78, in overtime. MSU has split its last four games in the Challenge.

The Big Ten and the ACC each won seven games in last year’s challenge. In 2017, the ACC captured the Commissioner’s Cup, winning the challenge, 11-3. The Big Ten won the challenge by an 8-6 count in both 2014 and 2015. The two conferences split the challenge in 2012 and 2013 following three-straight wins for the Big Ten (2009-11). The ACC captured the first 10 challenges.

Since the inception of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Michigan State has played host to North Carolina twice, Virginia, Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame in East Lansing.

Only Duke and North Carolina (in 2013) have beaten Michigan State in East Lansing as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Duke is 18-2 all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Duke is 5-2 in the Challenge as a visitor to a Big Ten campus site, with seven true road games the fewest of any team in either conference in the Challenge’s history.