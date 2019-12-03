EAST LANSING - A red-letter date on the Spartan basketball schedule resulted in another Blue Devil stomping.

Disrupted by Duke’s pressure defense in the backcourt and rim protection in the paint, No. 11 Michigan State dropped an 87-75 decision to No. 10 Duke, Tuesday at Breslin Center.

Duke’s freshman center Vernon Carey, a former Spartan recruiting target, dominated inside with 26 points. Carey mostly operated against sophomore Marcus Bingham and Thomas Kithier as Xavier Tillman encountered early foul trouble and the Spartans had to conserve him until the second half. By that time, Michigan State faced a steep comeback challenge that they couldn’t scale.

Michigan State fell to 5-3, spoiling a festive atmosphere and charged house which celebrated the retiring of Draymond Green’s No. 23. Duke improved to 8-1.

The final score wasn't as bad as the 22-point beatdown Duke handed MSU in 2003, but the Spartans faced a double-digit deficit most of the way, similar to the last time Mike Krzyzewski's team visited East Lansing.

Duke’s 11 blocked shots, and occasional forced turnovers, led to several runout dunks. This padded Duke’s field goal percentage as the Blue Devils shot 56.1 percent from the field while Michigan State shot 45.2 percent.

Tre Jones had 20 points and 12 assists for Duke.

Freshman power forward Matthew Hurt had 10 points and reserve wing Joey Baker scored 11. Hurt and Baker hit enough well-timed perimeter shots to interrupt any Michigan State plans of a comeback.

Cassius Winston scored 12 for Michigan State on 4-of-14 shooting. He was 1-of-3 from 3-point range.

Bingham scored 13 for the Spartans. No one else was in double figures.

Aaron Henry was silent. He scored two points in 21 minutes and didn’t start the second half. He was 1-of-2 from the field for the game with two rebounds.

BRIEF RUN REBUFFED

Michigan State cut into a 16-point halftime deficit early in the second half. Winston found Marcus Bingham on a lob for a dunk which cut it to 45-33.

Then Tillman hit a turn-around jumper to make it 46-35 and Winston hit a transition 3-pointer from beyond NBA range to cut it to 46-38, bringing Breslin Center to its loudest level of the night.

Duke called time out and regained control immediately afterward. Carey scored in the post while being fouled by Bingham and hit the free throw (49-38). Then Carey scored again while being fouled, but missed the free throw. Duke controlled the rebound and Blue Devil wing Joey Baker banked in a 3-pointer to push the lead to 54-38 with 15:58 left. Michigan State never seriously threatened again.

With 13:46 left, Tom Izzo was called for a technical foul after disputing an out-of-bounds call that went against the Spartans. Duke’s Tre Jones hit the technical foul free throws and then immediately scored on a drive to extend Duke’s lead to 63-46.