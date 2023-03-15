The initial look at the bracket suggests that there will be slightly more upsets than usual in 2023 and the Final Four will very likely include several teams not on the No. 1 seed line. But which upsets will actually take place? Once again, the #math can help. Let's now look at each region in turn and then make a few informed predictions.

In part one of this series , I summarized the methodology that I use to break down and analyze the NCAA Tournament bracket. I use Kenpom efficiency data to estimate point spreads and I leverage those point spreads to simulate the tournament and to calculate the odds of various outcomes.

This table gives a lot of information that we will use to make our picks. The left side of the table shows the pre-tournament Kenpom adjusted efficiency margin for each team. The shaded cells on the left side of the table provide a comparison of each team's efficiency relative to the historical average of teams of that seed. This provides a simple way to look at the relative strength or weakness of each team and the bracket as a whole.

The middle of the table shows the odds for each team to advance through each round of the tournament. The teams are sorted not by seed, but by the odds for each team to advance to the Final Four. The red or green shaded cells on the far right are the relative odds for each team to advance compared to historical averages for that seed.

Finally, I added a new column for this year labeled "SoD" which stands for "strength of draw." This calculation starts with the odds for a historically average No. 1 seed to advance to the Final Four from any of the 16 positions in this year's bracket. I then compare those odds to the odds that the same historically average No. 1 seed would have to reach the Final Four in a historically average NCAA Tournament bracket.

Overall, Table 1 shows us that while the top three seeds (Alabama, Arizona, and Baylor) have the best odds to win the region, all three teams are relatively weak compared to a normal No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3 seed. Virginia is also an exceptionally weak No. 4 seed.

As for possible South Region sleeper, No. 5 San Diego State, and especially No. 6 Creighton, No. 9 West Virginia, and No. 10 Utah State are relatively strong. This is a great hint for where some potential first and second round upsets might occur.

The strength of draw metric (SoD) for all 16 teams is positive, which suggests that the 2023 South Region is relatively weak compared to past tournaments. Once again San Diego State, Creighton, and Utah State grade out with having very good draws relative to typical teams on their seed lines.

But overall, Alabama still grades out with slightly above average odds to advance to the Final Four, which is the result that I feel is the most likely.