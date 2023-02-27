I am a 1998 graduate of MSU in Chemical Engineer and I earned a Ph.D. from Purdue in 2002. In my day job I work on advanced automotive technology, but I enjoy writing about sports analytics.
Here is a list of things that I do not want to talk about: whether to defend or foul when up by three points, permitter switching, turnovers, defensive rebounding, free-throw shooting, and overtime periods. These topics would only serve to re-elevate my blood pressure to unsafe levels.
As a result, there is still a high level of uncertainty regarding how the 2022-2023 season will play out. As always, I will lean on a series of mathematical tools to better understand that uncertainty.
Updated Big Ten Standing, Wins, and Odds
Table 1 below shows the updated enhanced Big Ten standings with 90% of the regular season now complete.
Purdue took a loss to Indiana over the weekend, but with 13 wins, and with all other Big Ten teams with at least seven losses, the Boilermakers have officially clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Table 1 also reminds us that there are eight other Big Ten teams with either seven or eight losses.
Of those eight teams, the four teams at 11-7 all still have a non-zero chance to grab a share of the Big Ten title if those teams can win out and if Purdue loses out. As Table 2 below shows, those odds are slim and range from just 0.7% to 2.3%.
Table 3 below shows the updated expected win table for the Big Ten regular season.