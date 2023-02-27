Here is a list of things that I do not want to talk about: whether to defend or foul when up by three points, permitter switching, turnovers, defensive rebounding, free-throw shooting, and overtime periods. These topics would only serve to re-elevate my blood pressure to unsafe levels. Therefore, I will only say this. The Michigan State Spartans had the game in Iowa City won, but then an incredibly long series of very unlucky events took place that resulted in a loss. Probability can be cruel. As a result, there is still a high level of uncertainty regarding how the 2022-2023 season will play out. As always, I will lean on a series of mathematical tools to better understand that uncertainty.

Updated Big Ten Standing, Wins, and Odds

Table 1 below shows the updated enhanced Big Ten standings with 90% of the regular season now complete.

Table 1: Enhanced Big Ten standings as of Feb. 27, 2023.

Purdue took a loss to Indiana over the weekend, but with 13 wins, and with all other Big Ten teams with at least seven losses, the Boilermakers have officially clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Table 1 also reminds us that there are eight other Big Ten teams with either seven or eight losses. Of those eight teams, the four teams at 11-7 all still have a non-zero chance to grab a share of the Big Ten title if those teams can win out and if Purdue loses out. As Table 2 below shows, those odds are slim and range from just 0.7% to 2.3%.

Table 2: Updated odds to win or share the Big Ten title and the win distributions for those winning teams as of Feb. 27, 2023.

Table 3 below shows the updated expected win table for the Big Ten regular season.