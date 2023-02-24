It goes without saying that it has been a difficult two weeks for the Michigan State community. Tuesday night, the MSU men's basketball team returned to the Breslin Center for the first time since the tragic shooting on Feb. 13 that claimed the lives of Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. For at least a few hours, Michigan State put a smile on the faces of countless Spartans fans in East Lansing and around the world. Michigan State posted perhaps the most impressive win of the season to date as the Spartans defeated the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers, 80-65. As the regular season winds down, the Green and White appear to be trending up once again. The postseason tournaments are right around the corner. March beckons. What might that postseason look like? Let's dig into the numbers.

Quick Big Ten Tournament Update

Earlier this week, I provided a detailed look at Michigan State's prospects for the rest of the regular season. Following the Spartans' win over the Hoosiers, my simulations suggest that there is about a 20% chance that Michigan State will run the table leading up to the Big Ten Tournament, and a 66% chance that MSU loses no more than one game. It currently appears that Michigan State is not going to be able to reschedule the game against Minnesota, which is not necessarily a bad thing. If the Spartans can win the final three games of the Big Ten season, my simulations suggest that a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament (and a double-bye) is virtually guaranteed (99% chance), with the No. 3 seed being most likely.

If the Spartan do lose one of the final three games (which the math says is the most likely outcome), the No. 5 seed (38% odds) is now the most likely result, but the No. 6 seed is also very possible (34%).

Bracketology Metrics

As March approaches, however, it is the "Big Dance" that is still forefront in the minds of Spartans fans. Around this time of year, it is time to get serious about one of my favorite branches of science: bracketology. I have been fascinated with the structure of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament since I was a child. I still have a laminated folder that contains hand-written brackets from the late 1980s and 1990s. More recently I have started to use the various mathematical tools at my disposal to make predictions about the bracket, create trial brackets, and thoroughly analyze the actual bracket once it is released on Selection Sunday. It would be fair to say that I am more than a little obsessed with March Madness. When it comes to the mathematical tools and metrics used to create the NCAA Tournament brackets, there are two categories worth mentioning. First, there are predictive metrics. These are metrics designed to predict the outcome of future games. In other words, predictive metrics can be used to forecast point spreads, which directly correlate to victory probabilities. Tempo-free efficiency metrics such as those published by Kenpon and Barttorvic fall into this category. Second, there are results-based metrics. These metrics are generally designed to evaluate the quality of wins and losses in games that have already taken place. The NCAA used to use a metric called the rating percentage index, or "RPI" that was based on a simple formula employing winning percentages. Recently, a set of more mathematically-sound metrics have been developed that are usually referred to as "strength of resume" or "strength of record" metrics. ESPN tabulates their own version of the "SoR," as does Barttorvic. Michigan State associate athletic director Kevin Pauga developed his own results-based metric called the KPI. Finally, there are metrics which attempt to blend together the elements of both predictive metric and results-based metrics into a single value. A few years back, the NCAA introduced the NET rating system that utilizes elements of both. Tom Izzo is not the biggest fan of the NET. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses a combination of the metrics described above, but the NET metric is the one that tends to grab the most headlines. "Bracketologists" will reference "quad one" or "quad two" wins and losses, which are strictly based on the NET rankings, to compare teams.