Earlier this week, I wrote in this space about how the Spartans still had a chance to win a regular season Big Ten title. Michigan State appeared to be rounding into typical late February form after two road wins against Penn State and Michigan. When I squinted hard enough at the Big Ten standings and schedule there was a path for the Spartans to wedge their way into a first-place tie if everything broke just right.

But that path was dependent on Michigan State running the table to close out the regular season. Before the electrons had even dried on my article, the Spartans laid an egg in Tuesday night's loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Following the game, I wanted to deep six my analysis about as badly as fans likely wanted to deep six the Iowa game film.

Head coach Tom Izzo, on the other hand, said that he will not be getting rid of the memory of what the Hawkeyes did to the Spartans.

“I never flush a game, never ever,” Izzo said after the Iowa loss.

What went wrong against Iowa and how much damage was done as a result? Let's dig deep into the numbers to learn more. As always, check out the odds and stats tracker for a full rundown of all the data that will be referenced below.