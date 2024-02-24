Dr. Green and White Basketball Odds Update: Deep Six
Earlier this week, I wrote in this space about how the Spartans still had a chance to win a regular season Big Ten title. Michigan State appeared to be rounding into typical late February form after two road wins against Penn State and Michigan. When I squinted hard enough at the Big Ten standings and schedule there was a path for the Spartans to wedge their way into a first-place tie if everything broke just right.
But that path was dependent on Michigan State running the table to close out the regular season. Before the electrons had even dried on my article, the Spartans laid an egg in Tuesday night's loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Following the game, I wanted to deep six my analysis about as badly as fans likely wanted to deep six the Iowa game film.
Head coach Tom Izzo, on the other hand, said that he will not be getting rid of the memory of what the Hawkeyes did to the Spartans.
“I never flush a game, never ever,” Izzo said after the Iowa loss.
What went wrong against Iowa and how much damage was done as a result? Let's dig deep into the numbers to learn more. As always, check out the odds and stats tracker for a full rundown of all the data that will be referenced below.
Iowa Loss Postmortem
Figure 1 below provides a summary of the Four Factors in Michigan State's home loss to Iowa on Feb. 21.
So, what went wrong?
The Spartans have struggled all year to rebound the ball, but one encouraging trend over the past few weeks is that Michigan State's defensive rebounding has improved. In fact, the Spartans have held the last five opponents to under 26% in offensive rebounding rate, including Iowa.
This is now a trend, and it is a positive one, even if the Spartans are still struggling to rebound their own misses. In general, opponents are currently not gaining a significant advantage in second-chance points.
The deficit in rebounding prowess on the 2023-2024 Michigan State team has largely been offset by stronger than average performance with turnovers. Prior to Tuesday, the Spartans had only lost the turnover battle in two of the first 15 Big Ten games (at Northwestern and at Wisconsin).
But the Hawkeyes took excellent care of the ball this week with just six giveaways and this counteracted one of Michigan State's key strengths this year on defense.
As a result, this game came down to shooting and the Hawkeyes simply made more shots, both from the field and especially from the free-throw line.
While the free throw numbers are frustrating, the defensive field goal percentage trend is more concerning. Nine of the Spartans' last 10 opponents have shot better than 50% in effective field goal percentage, which is a high number for a Tom Izzo-coached team.
For much of the last two months, this trend has been disguised by a combination of improved shooting on offensive and/or the generation of turnovers on defense. In the games where the Spartans have not generated turnovers, they have needed to shoot very well to win.
This is not a long-term strategy for success. If the Spartans plan to make a deep run in March, this area needs to be shored up immediately.
Big Ten Race Update
The loss to Iowa made the Spartans' potential Big Ten title run move from extreme longshot territory into the realm of near impossibility. My latest simulation puts the odds at 1-in-8,700. Those odds are similar to those for an above average No. 16 seed to make the Final Four in any given year.
The more important result of the week is that Michigan State's loss, coupled with wins by Northwestern and Nebraska, has caused the Spartans to drop to sixth place in regular season conference wins at 11.47. The full Big Ten win distribution is shown below in Table 1.
