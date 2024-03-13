Dr. Green and White Basketball Analysis: Waiting for Guffman
Michigan State basketball fans had very high expectations coming into the 2023-2024 season. After a surprising run to the Sweet 16 last March, with most of the roster coming back, and with members of a top-five recruiting class coming to East Lansing over the summer, the Spartans' lofty preseason ranking (No. 4 in the polls) seemed completely justified.
But starting in the opening game dress rehearsal against James Madison, it was clear that something was a bit "off" about this year's Michigan State squad. As the loses accumulated in the non-conference schedule, the overall production looked less like a show that was ready for Broadway and more like a small-town community theatre farce
The second act of the season looked more promising. Following the win at Michigan, the Spartans looked poised to finish strong and challenge for a top-five seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But as the final curtain of regular season drew near, the Spartans tripped and flubbed their lines yet again, losing four of the last five games to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place with a 10-10 conference record.
Personally, I firmly believe that this team has the potential to make a run in this postseason. Head coach Tom Izzo seems to think so, too. But at this point, it is starting to feel like Spartan fans are just waiting for the something that is never going to happen.
The final act of the 2023-2024 season begins on Thursday. A win against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament will be enough to secure Michigan State's 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. A loss to the Golden Gophers would cause the collective palms of Spartan fans to be sweaty for the following 72 hours.
So, will the Spartans cycle back up to approach their potential before the year is done? Or will they fall on their faces yet again? All we can do is wait.
Big Ten Regular Season Recap
Table 1 below shows the final version of the enhanced Big Ten Standings.
As mentioned above, the Spartans finished the season in a three-way tie with Iowa and Minnesota for sixth place at 10-10. Worse yet, Michigan State underachieved despite owning the fourth-easiest conference schedule (+0.32 wins relative to the Big Ten average). Only Nebraska (+0.61), Purdue (+0.58) and Ohio State (+0.61) had easier schedules.
Michigan State finished the regular season with an expected win total of 12.55. This means that the Spartans should have likely gone 12-8 if not 13-7, based how they have played on a possession-by-possession basis over the entire year. The fact that the Spartans finished over two-and-a-half games below this record reflects the metric called "luck."
Several weeks ago, I explored the concept of luck as it compares to the idea of "grit." An unlucky team is a team that tends to lose more toss-up games than it wins. This could be dumb luck, but it could also speak to an inability to close out close games, which is an issue that certainly plagued the Spartans late in the season against Ohio State and Indiana.
Separating "luck" from "grit" is very difficult, if not impossible. But one way to potentially analyze the data is to compare the luck from the first 10 games of the Big Ten season with the final 10 games of the Big Ten season. If what we are calling "luck" is truly random, there should be no correlation between those two sets of data. Figure 1 below provides this comparison for the 2023-24 Big Ten regular season.
Interestingly, nine of the 14 Big Ten teams had positive luck in one half of the season and negative luck in the other half. Only five teams had both positive or negative luck in both halves.
Penn State, Minnesota and especially Indiana, experienced positive luck on both ends of the season. Michigan was negative in both, but just barely in the second half of the season. Michigan State was the only Big Ten team with significant bad luck in both halves of the season.
So, does Michigan State truly just have bad luck, or do the Spartans uniquely lack the "killer instinct" needed to win close games? The answer is likely that it is a combination of both. There is a chance that MSU's luck turns around just in time for the postseason. But there is also a chance that the Spartans simply are what their record says that they are: a middle of the pack and mediocre Big Ten team somewhat on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
What Went Wrong at Indiana
Figure 2 below summarizes the Four Factors on both offense and defense for the Spartans' loss at Indiana on March 10.
