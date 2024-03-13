Michigan State basketball fans had very high expectations coming into the 2023-2024 season. After a surprising run to the Sweet 16 last March, with most of the roster coming back, and with members of a top-five recruiting class coming to East Lansing over the summer, the Spartans' lofty preseason ranking (No. 4 in the polls) seemed completely justified.

But starting in the opening game dress rehearsal against James Madison, it was clear that something was a bit "off" about this year's Michigan State squad. As the loses accumulated in the non-conference schedule, the overall production looked less like a show that was ready for Broadway and more like a small-town community theatre farce

The second act of the season looked more promising. Following the win at Michigan, the Spartans looked poised to finish strong and challenge for a top-five seed in the NCAA Tournament.

But as the final curtain of regular season drew near, the Spartans tripped and flubbed their lines yet again, losing four of the last five games to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place with a 10-10 conference record.

Personally, I firmly believe that this team has the potential to make a run in this postseason. Head coach Tom Izzo seems to think so, too. But at this point, it is starting to feel like Spartan fans are just waiting for the something that is never going to happen.

The final act of the 2023-2024 season begins on Thursday. A win against Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament will be enough to secure Michigan State's 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. A loss to the Golden Gophers would cause the collective palms of Spartan fans to be sweaty for the following 72 hours.

So, will the Spartans cycle back up to approach their potential before the year is done? Or will they fall on their faces yet again? All we can do is wait.