These are strange times in East Lansing for Michigan State football. The weather cannot seem to decide if it is fall or still summer. The 2-3 team does not play this week, and even if it were playing, MSU does not have a permanent head coach at the helm. The basketball regular season has yet to begin. Fans are restless. Things are getting weird.

With all this time on our collective hands, many fans (and media members) have taken to the internet and engaged in wild speculation about who will roam the sidelines in Spartan Stadium next year. Names have been dropped. People are yelling. It's been a real party, or a real trip, or a real...something.

But in the real world, the Michigan State football coaching search is a serious matter. This isn't just any old search party. As the old saying goes: "There ain't no party like an Alan Haller-led head coach search party, 'cause an Alan Haller led head coach search party is confidential."

No one actually knows anything right now, but that hasn't stopped fans and media alike from searching for answers.

I am confident that Michigan State will hire a good coach. But good coaches are hard to find. One just can't turn on the television, see one that looks promising, then go pick him up at your local urban Meijer store (or even rural Meijer). It just doesn't work like that, and even if it did, it likely wouldn't work out anyway.

So, what are the qualities that Haller, Michigan State's vice president and athletic director, should be looking for in a new head football coach and where should he be looking? Here are a few ideas.

He should have some previous ties to Michigan State so that he understands the culture and history of the program, but he should also be an outsider with a fresh perspective. He should have tons of relevant experience and tactical acuity, but he should also be young and able to recruit and connect with today's players.

The next coach should also have impeccable morals and demonstrated high ethical standards. Michigan State fans want a bullet-proof coach so that they can avoid any more uncomfortable water cooler conversations with fans of any of the other Big Ten schools in the state.

I wonder if there any Buddhist monks with a working knowledge of wide receiver route combinations or combination blocking? I bet the reanimated corpse of Mother Theresa knows something about cover-3 defense. Those options are worth looking into.

Finally, the next head football coach should not already be employed as a Michigan State coach. Specifically he should not be the head coach of another sport that involves a round ball, a hardwood floor and a big tournament in March. Don't even think about that.

Yes, Haller needs to conduct a thorough search to find the best candidate based on a series of well-defined metrics such as the ones described above. The (Blue?) Devil will be in the details, so Haller will be busy as a Beaver. If he puts the time in, Haller will have qualified candidates up the Wazzu.

From there, Haller and the search party simply need to pick the best candidate. It should be a piece of cake. It is a party, after all.